RETHINK Brands Expands to Southern California

Ellicott City, Maryland, January 10, 2017 — RETHINK Brands, a mission-based beverage company determined to reduce the impact of plastic bottles & waste in our world has arrived in Southern California. Their recent distribution partnership with Statewide Beverage of Los Angeles allows RETHINK to expand their eastern footprint.

The world of bottled water consumption continues to grow every single day. More people are recognizing the importance of proper hydration than ever before. In fact, 2017 will represent the first year that US bottled water consumption will outpace carbonated soft drinks. However, with all of the inherent good supporting that statistic, it also adds to a growing issue… plastic bottle waste. On average, over 50 billion plastic bottles are consumed in the US, with over 40 billion ending up in landfills and oceans.

RETHINK believes that we can have both, healthy hydration & sustainable consumption. By offering premium water in 70% paperboard cartons versus traditional PET plastic they are promoting a mentality where simple solutions can deliver massive change.

“Southern California is an epicenter for the global green movement,” said Matt Swanson, Founder and CEO of RETHINK Brands. “It’s a geography that naturally aligns with our sustainability beliefs. RETHINK couldn’t be more excited to partner with Statewide Beverage Company … there is simply no one better. Combining their market & industry knowledge with our mission is an immediate and undeniable force for good.”

About Statewide Beverage Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Statewide Beverage Company is one of the largest Direct Store Distribution (DSD) networks in Southern California. The company provides a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages, as well as beer and wine, to over 4,000 retail chains and independent stores across the region. In addition to delivering major brands like Nestle Waters, Arizona Iced Tea and Welch’s, Statewide also works to introduce innovative new brands to the shelves. For more information, visit http://www.statewidebevco.com/.

About RETHINK Brands

RETHINK Brands is a mission-driven, consumer goods company offering beverages packaged in renewable resources. Beyond simply plastic bottle alternatives, RETHINK takes pride in creating high quality & great tasting water via reverse osmosis filtration systems. Their belief is that all products should have the ability to offer improve health both inside and outside. The company, based in Ellicott City, Md., launched in January 2016 and has quickly expanded along the East and West coasts. Visit http://drinkrethinkwater.com/ for more information.