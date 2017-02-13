Starbucks Launches Teavana RTD Teas

Starbucks today announced that a new line of bottled teas under its Teavana brand will soon hit the market in four states. The news comes approximately eight months after Starbucks and Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI) announced a partnership in which the beer giant would manufacture and distribute the teas.

Teavana Craft Iced Teas will be distributed in select grocery and convenience retailers in New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Missouri, according to a Starbucks news release. The line comes in four flavor varieties: Pineapple Berry Blue Herbal Tea, Peach Green Tea, Passion Tango Herbal Tea and Mango Black Tea. The drinks are brewed using premium tea leaves and botanicals and made with no artificial flavors. The teas contain 100 calories or less and are sweetened with 21-22 g of sugar per 14.5 oz. bottle, depending on variety. They have a suggested retail price of $2.39.

Select varieties will roll out to participating Starbucks locations nationally later this summer, and the company plans to launch the line nationally at grocery and convenience stores in 2018.

The launch comes as demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) tea continues to grow. According to IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm, multi-outlet sales of RTD tea reached nearly $3.6 billion for the 52-week period ending on November 27, up nearly 4.84 percent as compared to the same timeframe a year prior.