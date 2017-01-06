Sugarlands Distilling Co. Introduces Mark and Digger’s Hazelnut Rum

Gatlinburg, Tenn.— Sugarlands Distilling Company has announced Hazelnut Rum as the newest addition to their award-winning line of spirits. The East Tennessee distillery partnered with distilling legends Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes from the hit series Moonshiners to develop the unique and tasty spirit. Hazelnut Rum meets the nose with sweet aromas of toasted hazelnut and brown sugar. It is a smooth, full-bodied spirit that blends the tastes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey. At 80 proof, this brown spirit finishes with a sweet, oaky kick sure to satisfy the rum-lover in anyone.”

Our Hazelnut rum really became a labor of love, mainly because our wives became the first big fans of it,” said Manes. “Because of them, we were determined to make it better than any other homemade liquor that anyone had ever tasted.” Mark and Digger created hazelnut rum while filming for the Discovery Channel program. The duo combined real hazelnuts and rum in their backwoods still to create a one-of-a-kind flavored spirit. “In the words of our mentor Popcorn Sutton, ‘this is some of the finest liquors that’s ever been,'” said Ramsey. “Now it is our pleasure to share it with the rest of the world. We’re really humbled that folks are eager to try it.”

Mark and Digger released their Hazelnut Rum to the public at Sugarlands Distilling Company’s downtown Gatlinburg distillery January 3. The moonshiners hosted a viewing party for a recent episode of Moonshiners that evening. During the event, the distillery donated one dollar from each jar sold to first responders who helped fight the recent wildfires in Gatlinburg, Tenn.Mark and Digger grew up exploring the woods of East Tennessee. As young men they were introduced to a local moonshine expert, and quickly learned the trade through hands-on experience. The duo now carries that journeyman craftsmanship forward with their distinctly delicious Hazelnut Rum. Sugarlands Distilling Company will initially offer the spirit in their downtown Gatlinburg distillery and online at www.BuySugarlands.com.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Since opening in March 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company has quickly become one of the most celebrated crafters of moonshine spirits in the country. The East Tennessee distillery currently offers 14 varieties of award-winning moonshine distilled in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sugarlands Distilling Company combines innovative drinks with a raconteur and thrilling vibe. At the downtown Gatlinburg distillery, craft moonshine and whiskey partners up with live music, moonshine tastings, distillery tours and outdoor adventures in the Sugarlands—an area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, also known as “moonshiners’ paradise”. Each year, nearly 1 million people visit the distillery, making it America’s top-rated distillery experience and the number one “thing to do” in Gatlinburg, Tenn., according to TripAdvisor.com.