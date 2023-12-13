BevNET Spirits Awards 2023
At the conclusion of each year, BevNET honors the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that have helped drive positive growth across the industry over the last 12 months.
And while that recognition has been previously reserved for the traditional non-alcoholic beverage industry, both the changing nature of alcohol’s relationship with consumers and its deepening presence within the scope of our coverage now merits special attention towards spirits, RTD cocktails and a new generation of “adult” non-alcoholic drinks.
We are proud to present the first-ever winners of BevNET’s 2023 Best Spirits Awards, a group that is reshaping and reimagining consumers’ relationship with alcohol with style, personality and persistence.
Categories
- Non-Alcoholic Spirits Products
- Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Products
- Spirits Leaders
Non-Alcoholic Spirits Products
Non-alcoholic spirit products can encompass both analogues to individual dealcoholized spirit types or custom blends aimed to take the place of alcohol in a mixed drink, as well as spirit-free mixed cocktails.
St. Agrestis Phony Mezcal Negroni
Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Products
The ready-to-drink cocktail category can be small format or multi-serve, but must involve a spirit base rather than a malt base.
Greenbar Distillery Bottled Cocktails
New Alchemy Distilling Spilt Milk Punch
Social Hour George Dickel Bourbon Smash
Spirits Leaders
Two leadership awards are given to the pioneers, innovators, or leaders – individual or company – that are enabling the growth of these categories.
Morgan Mclachlan, Co-Founder, AMASS & De Soi
View Full List of BevNET Spirits 2023 Nominees
About BevNET
BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.