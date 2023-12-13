BevNET Spirits Awards 2023

At the conclusion of each year, BevNET honors the companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends that have helped drive positive growth across the industry over the last 12 months.

And while that recognition has been previously reserved for the traditional non-alcoholic beverage industry, both the changing nature of alcohol’s relationship with consumers and its deepening presence within the scope of our coverage now merits special attention towards spirits, RTD cocktails and a new generation of “adult” non-alcoholic drinks.

We are proud to present the first-ever winners of BevNET’s 2023 Best Spirits Awards, a group that is reshaping and reimagining consumers’ relationship with alcohol with style, personality and persistence.

Categories

Non-Alcoholic Spirits Products

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Products

Spirits Leaders

Non-Alcoholic Spirits Products

Non-alcoholic spirit products can encompass both analogues to individual dealcoholized spirit types or custom blends aimed to take the place of alcohol in a mixed drink, as well as spirit-free mixed cocktails.

Almave

RSRV

St. Agrestis Phony Mezcal Negroni

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Products

The ready-to-drink cocktail category can be small format or multi-serve, but must involve a spirit base rather than a malt base.

Anytime Spritz

Gay Water

Greenbar Distillery Bottled Cocktails

New Alchemy Distilling Spilt Milk Punch

Social Hour George Dickel Bourbon Smash

Tip Top Gin Martini

VMC

Spirits Leaders

Two leadership awards are given to the pioneers, innovators, or leaders – individual or company – that are enabling the growth of these categories.

Morgan Mclachlan, Co-Founder, AMASS & De Soi

Pronghorn Co.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.