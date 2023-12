View the Nominees for BevNET’s 2023 Spirits Awards

This year, we proudly introduced a new accolade to our awards lineup: The BevNET Spirits Awards. Aligned with BevNET’s commitment to explore burgeoning beverage trends and innovative brands, the BevNET Spirits Awards Program is focused on two dynamic categories – Ready-to-Drink Cocktails and Non-Alcoholic Spirits.

The inaugural BevNET Spirits Awards Program accepted nominations for:

Ready-to-Drink Products

Non-Alcoholic Spirits Products

Ready-to-Drink / Non-Alcoholic Spirits Leaders

Now, let’s meet our nominees! Winners will be announced on December 13th on BevNET.com.

The Full List of BevNET 2023 Spirits Awards Nominees:

00 Cocktails

100 Coconuts

6666 Grit & Glory

AF Drinks Ltd

AG Conglomerate

Agency H5

All The Bitter

Almave

Anytime

Aplós

Backpocket Brewing

Beach Club Seltzer

Betty Buzz

Bluebird Hardwater

Botanical Brewing Co.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

Cape Cod’r

Cape May Spirits Company

Casa Azul

Casa Komos Brands Group

Chicken Cock Whiskey

Cook’s Mill Whiskey

Costa Tequila

Crooked Owl

De La Calle

De Soi

Demon Spirits LLC

DIO Cocktails

Dirty Shirley Cocktails

Drinksparkplug LLC

DRY Soda Co.

Elvis Whiskey

Fast Penny Spirits

For Bitter For Worse

Four Corners American Gin

FUNKIN COCKATILS

Gay Water

Ghia

Good Spirits Cocktails

Great Neck Beverages

Greenbar Distillery

Healthverve Food Manufacturing USA

Heaven Hill Brands

Heron Creek Wine and Brady Vineyards

Hive Cocktail

Holistic Spirits Company

Hoste Cocktails

House of Love Cocktails and Mocktails

Ilegal Mezcal

JN Spirits, LLC

Junglee

Kickstand Cocktails

Lake Hour

Loud Lemon

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

MARGS

METABEV LLC

Mingle Mocktails

Mission Craft Cocktails

Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Mockly

Mothers Milk

New Alchemy Distilling

NightOwl Martinis

Novo Fogo Cachaça

Oliver Pluff & Company

Owl’s Brew

Pantalones Organic Tequila

Ponyboy Slings

Pronghorn Co.

Proper No. Twelve

Rasasvada

Ritual Zero Proof

RSRV

Saint Spritz

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

Seir Hill

Social Hour

St. Agrestis

Straightaway Cocktails

Sunshine Punch

Teaspressa

Tequila CAZADORES

The Finnish Long Drink

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Tip Top

Top Dog Cocktails

Two Chicks Cocktails

Two Roads Brewing

TX Whiskey

Via Carota Craft Cocktails

Viva Beverages, Inc.

VMC

Vosa Spirits

West Peak Sparkling Spirits