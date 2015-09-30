January-February 2018

Cold Brew Rising: A Dark, Rising Tide Elevates Cold-Brewed Dreams
Cold brew coffee is one of the top trends in beverage and innovative startups are looking to get in on the movement while major industry players also seek a stake in the game
Best beverage brands of 2017 are highlighted based on various categories
Consumers want better mixers, leading to mainstream growth in the craft segment
BevNET reached out to a variety of suppliers, brands, and industry experts to help glean what to expect from food and ingredient trends in 2018
Bottled water comprised the bulk of growth in the beverage business last year but there are controversial issues surrounding the topic.
Keurig Green Mountain has agreed to acquire Dr Pepper Snapple Group, in a deal that will create an $11 billion beverage giant
Beverage brand comparisons by category, sales and growth
Industry leaders discuss changes in the marketplace, Bear Squeeze ketogenic meal shake named winner of New Beverage Showdown
In NOSH news, Almanac Investments focuses on adding value for entrepreneurs, Lactalis buys Siggi yogurt, plant-based burger brand beyond meat raises $55M, consumers save money by shopping online
News from JUST water, Boochcraft, Kona Deep, Humm Kombucha, Chameleon Cold-Brew, Juice Served Here, Tradewinds Tea and Sweet Leaf Tea
New beverage brands are finally closing in on funding as investors turn talk into action
Beer industry leaders discuss ways to grow the category, Novo Brazil wins Startup Brewery Challenge
In craft beer news; tax breaks, Samuel Adams becomes Red Sox official beer, Pabst and Green Flash downsize while Smuttynose heads to auction
From investors and innovators to entrepreneurs and industry veterans, CPG’s best and brightest came together for Project NOSH’s biannual business conference and TRIBALÍ Foods cooked up a victory at the Winter 2017 NOSH Live Pitch Slam
