BevNET Magazine
January-February 2018

Cover Story

Features

Columns

NOSHscape: The Latest Food Brand News

NOSHscape: The Latest Food Brand News

In NOSH news, Almanac Investments focuses on adding value for entrepreneurs, Lactalis buys Siggi yogurt, plant-based burger brand beyond meat raises $55M, consumers save money by shopping online

Manifesting a Mission: NOSH Live Winter 2017

Manifesting a Mission: NOSH Live Winter 2017

From investors and innovators to entrepreneurs and industry veterans, CPG’s best and brightest came together for Project NOSH’s biannual business conference and TRIBALÍ Foods cooked up a victory at the Winter 2017 NOSH Live Pitch Slam