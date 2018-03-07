Spirits & Mixers

375 Park Avenue Spirits Announces Sales Reorganization
375 Park Avenue Spirits has announced a reorganization of the field sales force effective March 1, 2018.
Deep Eddy Vodka, the fastest-growing, American-made straight vodka, announced today an expanded partnership with Southwest Airlines.
Vitani Spirits, LLC announces its newest pre-mixed cocktail the Vitani Mule. The Vitani Mule is made with premium Vodka, natural ginger and lime.
Coppercraft Distillery, the award-winning artisan spirits distiller based in Holland, Mich., is launching new bottles and new packaging this week, containing the company’s existing products and New American Blends.
Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, a joint partnership between MillerCoors and AriZona Beverages, is a refreshing, noncarbonated blend of iced tea and lemonade made with real juice and select teas with a 5 percent ABV.
With 5-gallon kegs, and perfect pour 200ml cans (6.78oz), Blue Marble's convenient sizes make them the perfect addition for concession stands at your favorite concert, athletic event, tailgate, or get-together.
Kicking back in a lawn chair with a juicy Lime-A-Rita in hand are three legendary ladies who have lived, so they know how to live, and are here to tell you their story.
Rebel Yell Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has released its 2018 allocation of the award-winning Rebel Yell Single Barrel.
Spirit lovers in New Orleans will be among the first to get a “high-proof education” at Moonshine University’s off-campus course for the Stave and Thief Society’s Executive Bourbon Steward Training.
Eastside Distilling, Inc. announced today the introduction of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum.
Woodford Reserve is proud to announce that Master Taster Elizabeth McCall has been promoted to Assistant Master Distiller, joining the ranks as one of the youngest female distillers in the U.S.
Azar Family Brands, distiller of the first and only Southern Style Gin, is adding two limited edition flavors to the brand’s portfolio.
Announced today, and unveiled at a private invitation-only launch event, Tattersall Distilling introduces their long-anticipated 100 percent straight rye whiskey, distilled on-site in Northeast Minneapolis.
Ireland’s first modern whiskey Bonder, has announced the launch of its award winning blended Irish Whiskey in the United States.
