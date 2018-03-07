Spirits & Mixers

News from the spirits, craft spirits, cocktail mixers and other beverage alcohol categories.

Vitani Spirits Launches the Vitani Mule Vitani Spirits Launches the Vitani Mule

Vitani Spirits Launches the Vitani Mule

by Press Release,

Vitani Spirits, LLC announces its newest pre-mixed cocktail the Vitani Mule. The Vitani Mule is made with premium Vodka, natural ginger and lime.

MillerCoors Releases Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half MillerCoors Releases Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half

MillerCoors Releases Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half

by Press Release,

Arnold Palmer Spiked Half & Half, a joint partnership between MillerCoors and AriZona Beverages, is a refreshing, noncarbonated blend of iced tea and lemonade made with real juice and select teas with a 5 percent ABV.

Blue Marble Cocktails Continues to Grow Blue Marble Cocktails Continues to Grow

Blue Marble Cocktails Continues to Grow

by Press Release,

With 5-gallon kegs, and perfect pour 200ml cans (6.78oz), Blue Marble's convenient sizes make them the perfect addition for concession stands at your favorite concert, athletic event, tailgate, or get-together.

Lime-A-Rita Introduces The Ritas Lime-A-Rita Introduces The Ritas

Lime-A-Rita Introduces The Ritas

by Press Release,

Kicking back in a lawn chair with a juicy Lime-A-Rita in hand are three legendary ladies who have lived, so they know how to live, and are here to tell you their story.

Woodford Reserve Names New Assistant Master Distiller Woodford Reserve Names New Assistant Master Distiller

Woodford Reserve Names New Assistant Master Distiller

by Press Release,

Woodford Reserve is proud to announce that Master Taster Elizabeth McCall has been promoted to Assistant Master Distiller, joining the ranks as one of the youngest female distillers in the U.S.

Tattersall Releases Straight Rye Whiskey Tattersall Releases Straight Rye Whiskey

Tattersall Releases Straight Rye Whiskey

by Press Release,

Announced today, and unveiled at a private invitation-only launch event, Tattersall Distilling introduces their long-anticipated 100 percent straight rye whiskey, distilled on-site in Northeast Minneapolis.

J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Launches in US J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Launches in US

J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey Launches in US

by Press Release,

Ireland’s first modern whiskey Bonder, has announced the launch of its award winning blended Irish Whiskey in the United States.