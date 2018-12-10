Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: BAI The Way

Looking at these two categories, we understand at least a little bit why then-DPS (now, post merger, KDP) made the deal for Bai: between that brand, Snapple, and Hawaiian Punch, the brand has shored up the company’s hold on the top three spots in the bottled arena, and growth is roaring back for Bai, at north of 17 percent this past year; meanwhile Bai Bubbles bai-des its time, while much of the canned category goes sideways. And Guayaki remains on a tear – up more than 40 percent this year, again.