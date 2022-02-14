Bevscape: The Latest Beverage Brand News

Liquid Death Raises $75M, Preps Flavored Line Launch

California-based canned water brand Liquid Death announced in January that it has raised $75 million in a Series C round led by startup studio Science Inc. The new funding brings the brand’s total financing to about $125 million since its founding in 2018 and is aimed at helping the company scale its presence in the conventional channel and support a new flavored sparkling water line launching in January.

The round also includes investments from Powerplant Partners, Live Nation Entertainment (which first invested in the brand in 2021), Access Capital and Nomad Ventures.

According to co-founder and CEO Mike Cessario, Liquid Death was up over 300% year-over-year in 2021 and reported about $45 million in topline revenue, up from $3 million when the brand launched in 2019. Its products are currently sold in about 29,000 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, 7-Eleven and Target stores.

With Albertsons already onboard, the company is seeking to grow its presence in grocery stores, with much of the new funding set to go towards building out its field sales team.

“As you can imagine, everybody at the beginning, BevNET included, was skeptical of Liquid Death and I think it’s taken retailers more time to come around and realize it’s not some niche thing,” he said.

At the end of 2021, Liquid Death had a retail ACV of about 9% nationwide, though Cessario noted that for most of the year the brand averaged a 6% ACV.

The company is also preparing to launch its first flavored line, set to debut online at the end of January. The new sparkling waters will be sold in Liquid Death’s customary tallboy 16.9 oz. cans and come in three flavors: Berry It Alive, Severed Lime and Mango Chainsaw. The drinks are made with the brand’s mountain spring water and will also be sweetened with agave syrup and contain 20 calories per can.

“The most important thing is, we want to make something that you absolutely call a healthy beverage, but let’s make the taste significantly better, or better is a relative word, but a little more intense or bold than Lacroix and Bubly and all of the zero-zero-zero [calorie] flavored sparkling waters out there,” he said.

Mark Rampolla, co-founder and managing partner of Powerplant Partners, told BevNET in a statement that he has “never seen anything like Liquid Death” throughout his time in the food and beverage business, pointing to its swift crossover success in both the conventional and natural channels, as well as with a diverse array of consumers. While Liquid Death has worked closely with lead investor Science Inc., which first took a stake in the brand in 2018, the new partnership with Powerplant is also poised to open additional doors within the beverage industry through the firm’s experience in the space.

“It’s scaling so fast, selling as well in Whole Foods as 7-Eleven and resonating with a wide audience ranging from heavy metal to country music fans and soccer Moms to skater kids,” Rampolla said. “Many entrepreneurs think they are building lifestyle brands, but how many of those brands have consumers sporting tattoos of them? Mike and his team are building the next Red Bull by making water cool and along the way will eliminate mountains of single-use plastic and pull tons of sugar out of our bodies. That’s a mission we’re excited to support.”

Dan Gluck, managing partner of Powerplant, echoed Rampolla’s comparison to Red Bull, noting that despite early skepticism from many in the CPG industry that a brand built around death could connect with mainstream consumers, he didn’t believe Liquid Death had a ceiling. Citing Powerplant’s internal data, Gluck said 291 bottled water brands launched in 2019 and Liquid Death is now outpacing all of them.

“M&A is always part of our diligence,” Gluck said. “And we’ve seen where transactions have taken place, the multiples, and this is going to be a very attractive asset to acquire one day.”

As has been the brand’s main claim to fame thus far, Cessario said the company drove a significant number of sales last year through earned media. One of the most successful recent ad campaigns, he said, was the release of a limited line of skateboards made using ink mixed with the blood of Tony Hawk (also an investor in the brand). A video for the campaign cost about $10,000 to produce and roughly $5,000 was spent on the physical boards he said, but its viral success ultimately generated roughly $10 million in earned media (as well as revenue from selling the boards).

Going forward, merchandise and apparel will also play a bigger role in Liquid Death’s strategy, including plans for a wholesale business. Last year, apparel sales passed $3 million, up from $700,000 the year before, and branded clothing is also being sold in Urban Outfitters stores. According to Cessario, about 52% of direct-to-consumer purchases last year also included an item from the brand’s online merchandise store.

“Merch is a very serious part of our business, just like it is for Metallica or Travis Scott, or any of these huge artists where merch and apparel is a huge part of what they do, even though technically what they do is make music that people consume,” he said. “They’re not clothing manufacturers, but I think it all goes hand in hand and not many CPG brands know how to really take advantage of that.”

Kids Drink Brand good2grow Acquired by Wind Point Partners

Atlanta-based kids drink brand good2grow was acquired in December by Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners, which purchased the brand from its owner Kainos Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997, good2grow produces clean label, RTD juices, fortified waters and flavored milks and has now emerged as one of the fastest growing brands in the kids drink space. In addition to its better-for-you positioning, the company has driven growth through its collectible bottle tops, featuring cartoon characters from Disney, Hasbro and Nickelodeon, to name only a few of the brand’s licensing partners.

Since 2018, good2grow has been part of the Kainos portfolio and, according to the firm, has doubled in size.

“We chose to partner with the Kainos team in 2018 with the belief that their sector knowledge and network of relationships – in particular in the c-store channel – would be invaluable, and this proved to be true,” good2grow CEO Gunnar Olson said in a press release. “They are a great team to work with, and they execute with speed and certainty.”

Under Kainos, the brand expanded its DSD distribution network nationwide, added to the product portfolio with the launch of waters and milks and revamped the brand’s marketing strategy with a stronger focus on in-store activation.

But it was the expansion of good2grow’s brand marketing partnerships with kid-friendly companies that has been one of its biggest growth drivers. In May, VP of marketing Edrza Gibson told BevNET that the growth of streaming services and increased home viewing during the pandemic was a significant booster for the brand as families watched more content and became familiar with new properties. In particular, sales spikes can often be times towards big film releases, as the brand saw its Trolls and Scooby-Doo licensed drinks rise in time with the releases of the films Trolls World Tour and Scoob!

According to NielsenIQ, good2grow’s flavored water retail dollars sales were up 77.9% to $31.8 million in the 52-week period ending November 6. On a two-year stack basis, those sales were up 86%. IRI data for the 52-weeks ending October 3 showed strong dollar sales in MULO plus convenience, with flavored fruit drinks (+33.2% to $51.6 million), apple juice (+29.8% to $88.4 million) and fruit juice blends (+41.8%) all up double digits.

Wind Point Partners is a private equity firm focused on consumer goods, industrial products and business services. Its portfolio includes companies such as Stir Foods, cookies and crackers brand Nonni’s and Bakery Chef.

After Pace-Setting First Year, ZOA Aims Higher

For the past half-decade or so, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has broken box office and social media records on his way to becoming the “Most Likable Person in the World.” It turns out he can make a pretty good energy drink, too.

First announced last January and launched in March, ZOA has broadly managed to live up to the lofty goals it set for itself upon entering the market, becoming the fastest-growing new energy drink of the past year. This year, the brand is looking to leverage that momentum to continue expanding its audience with the release of two new zero-sugar flavors — White Peach and Tropical Punch — and a 12 oz. can format.

“I’m proud to say that ZOA is an A-plus product. From our formulation, to taste, to our health and wellness benefits to the story and ethos that is ZOA,” Johnson told BevNET in an email.

The new flavors and format, first teased at the National Association of Convenience Retailers (NACS) trade show in October, are designed to nudge ZOA toward a slightly more mainstream audience; recall that the brand originally was given an early access exclusive with GNC last March, where it plays on the shelf with other fitness-oriented, “performance energy” brands in 16 oz cans, including C4, Bang and A.M.I.N.O. Energy. Through its nationwide distribution agreement with Molson Coors, the line has since migrated to 40,000 locations spanning across channels, from Kroger, Hy-Vee and Albertsons to Circle K, CVS and Speedway.

But according to the brand, 16 oz. cans currently account for just over half of the energy drink category, meaning there’s plenty of white space to capture new consumers under the brand’s ethos of celebrating the “everyday warriors” that “champion positivity.” In a survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by the brand, results showed that 79% of Americans want to make decisions that are best for their bodies, but are often forced to turn to less than ideal options like sugary caffeine drinks or multiple cups of coffee in order to keep their energy levels elevated, while 60% of respondents said they didn’t believe they could make it through the day without sugar.

The brand remains “rooted in fitness,” said co-founder Dave Rienzi, but its messaging is now leaning more into callouts of “clean, natural energy” that “doesn’t mean you have to be in the gym to be a ZOA Warrior.” The ingredient deck reflects that mix across both the sugar-sweetened (100 calories) and zero-sugar varieties: there’s natural boosters like turmeric and camu camu, alongside the requisite caffeine (from green coffee and green tea) and B vitamins.

With that in mind, the 12 oz. can is “the perfect size to appeal to a broader demographic audience,” according to CEO Michael Pengue, with a lighter caffeine payload compared to the 160mg in the full size can. The brand is leveraging the smaller size to target the addition of another 60,000 retail outlets this year to pass the 100,000 mark: major chains like Target and Walmart — both of which requested a smaller size for their shoppers — are coming onboard, along with 7-Eleven, Murphy Oil, Kum & Go, Walgreens, Chevron, Giant Foods, Food Lion, GPM and others. Both new flavors will be available in singles, 4-packs and 12-pack ($29.98). The brand’s ecommerce ambitions are equally high, Pengue said, noting the goal is to “more than double our business” on Amazon (where it currently ranks as the top-selling energy drink), ZOAenergy.com and other new online stores this year.

Looking ahead, there’s not much to indicate that ZOA will do anything but continue to rise. The overall energy drink category continues to expand (+15.2% year-over-year through the end of December, according to Nielsen), while Johnson himself will have plenty of cross-promotional opportunities with the release of “Black Adam” (based on the DC Comics character) later this summer.

That’s even better news for Molson Coors and its evolving non-alcoholic beverage segment (alongside names like La Colombe and ZEN WTR), of which ZOA accounted for roughly half of the 2 million cases of non-alc product shipped by the beer giant over first nine months of 2021. Crossover between the beer and energy drink spaces isn’t new in itself, but with big names on either side getting more involved with each other — see Anheuser-Busch and GHOST Energy or, more recently, Monster Energy’s acquisition of CANArchy Brewing — the stakes continue to climb.

“We created a healthier for you energy drink that has become the #1 fastest growing energy drink in the market,” Johnson said. “A kick ass product that men and women of all demographics absolutely love. Much more work to be done as we grow the ZOA brand and expand our healthy offerings.”

Better-For-You Brands Form ‘Alliance’ to Reduce Sugar Consumption

As sugar reduction continues to be a top priority for food and beverage manufacturers, seven low- and zero-sugar brands are banding together to form the Alliance to Control Excessive Sugar (ACES), a new business group dedicated to promoting better-for-you products.

The group was conceived by its chairman, Super Coffee CEO Jimmy DeCicco, and includes his own company alongside mini cookie maker HighKey, prebiotic soda Olipop, lemon water brand Lemon Perfect, protein drink Koia, ice cream and cookie mix brand Enlightened, and low-sugar cereal Three Wishes.

“These brands are solving the same problem, and the problem is that food can taste good while being good for you,” DeCicco said. “I think we’ve been inundated with too many carbs and sugars, especially in our drinks, from big, big sugar corporations like Coke and Pepsi and Dr Pepper – and there’s no doubt that sugar and flavor is addicting. But what we do at Super Coffee, and what ACES is all about, is to remove as much sugar as we can, but still make our favorite products taste flavorful.”

ACES launched in January with a website, sweetaces.org, where consumers can read about the project and sign up for themselves or a friend or family member to receive a free “Passport” style coupon book, which includes $30 worth of manufacturer discounts for each of the seven brands. Each brand has pledged up to $1 million in discounts for their products.

Margaret Wishingrad, co-founder and CEO of Three Wishes, noted that the program purposefully has a “discovery” component built in which, through the website, will help consumers learn about new products.

“For someone who knows brands like Super Coffee and Olipop, maybe they haven’t tried Three Wishes or vice versa,” she said. “I think it’s a really good way to find what brands are like other brands.”

DeCicco noted the broader goal, however, is to draw in new consumers who have not yet made the leap to a better-for-you lifestyle and help to push more brands across the food and beverage sector to reduce the amount of sugar in their products.

“It’s not just ‘Hey, try our products and hopefully you become a customer’ it is ‘Hey, is there somebody in your life who you want to see live a healthier lifestyle?’” he said. “If you know somebody who can’t put down the Coca-Cola, or the Cinnamon Toast Crunch or the Oreos, then definitely send them a health passport with all these free coupons from ACES brands, introducing them to the healthy options that still taste good.”

According to DeCicco, the ideas behind ACES date back to 2018 when Super Coffee wanted to adopt a charitable mission, but could not afford to donate money as it needed to invest its cash back into the company to maintain growth. Instead, the brand began promoting approximately how much sugar it had “removed” from consumers’ diets by comparing its sales to more sugary competitors, which for 2018 was estimated to be around 1 million pounds.

Now, ACES is borrowing a similar model, touting on its website that Americans consumed 11 million metric tons (24 billion pounds) of sugar in 2021. The site also includes a “manifesto” calling for better tasting products that use less sugar and features an interactive easter egg where users can type in the chemical formula for sugar to reveal a slide comparing Super Coffee’s nutritionals to other bottled coffees.

Sugar’s longstanding public enemy status has continued to fuel the growth of better-for-you brands as consumers increasingly seek to reduce their sugar intake. A 2021 Euromonitor report found that 53% of respondents said they aimed to “eat less sugar” as their chosen weight loss method in 2020. Fifty-eight percent of consumers looking to avoid sugar said it was “better for me to avoid it,” and 57% said a low sugar diet “makes me feel healthier.” Even among the big food and beverage companies that have often taken the blame for proliferating unhealthy diets are embracing the trend, as “Zero Sugar” sodas fuel growth for companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo (the segment was up 19.5% in 2020, per Mintel, doubling 8.4% growth for sugary sodas).

According to DeCicco, ACES currently plans to grow awareness through the individual brands’ social media channels, as well as tapping their respective celebrity influencers to promote the website.

While ACES’ current focus is on education and providing discounts on products from its partner brands, DeCicco said that he hopes the project will eventually grow into a major industry organization. In its announcement, the group has put out a call for other low and no sugar brands to join and DeCicco added that he hopes that consumers will get engaged and nominate their favorite brands to get involved.a

“Ultimately, we want this thing to scale massively,” DeCicco said. “The more sugar-free or low sugar options that we get involved with ACES, the bigger the impact that we can all collectively make. Eventually, someday, I see this thing building out sets in grocery stores for brands that are a part of the ACES coalition. Instead of the Healthy Living set at a Wegmans, perhaps it’s an ACES set with brands that you recognize.”

Ugly Drinks Co-Founder Hugh Thomas Steps Down as CEO

Ugly Drinks CEO Hugh Thomas stepped down from his role at the sparkling water startup in December, citing a desire to “take a break and a deep breath before figuring out what is next.”

In a post on social media, Thomas wrote: “Being a Founder and CEO is an exhilarating, yet exhausting rollercoaster and I can honestly say I have put everything into this journey. Blood, sweat and tears. The brand is in my DNA and has taken every bit of my energy, heart, and soul to get it to this place, but now it’s time for me to step back and focus on myself.”

Working alongside co-founder and fellow Vita Coco veteran Joe Benn, Thomas launched Ugly Drinks in London in 2015, positioning the brand as a playful, inviting zero-calorie alternative to sugary soda. Since then the brand has entered into 15,000 stores worldwide, introduced an energy line, developed a robust hybrid D2C/retail business in the U.S., was backed by ZX Ventures, and won praise for its limited edition flavor drops inspired by classic sodas.

To date, the brand has raised at least $3.9 million in financing, according to Crunchbase. Investors in the brand include U.K.-based firms Pentland Ventures and Steadman Partners and California-based MAGIC Fund.

Over the past year, the company has hired experienced operators to support its U.S. business, including former Coca-Cola veterans Brett Lanford as president and Jason Villano as VP of sales.

“I’m going to be taking time out before figuring out what’s next,” Thomas added. “This is just the beginning. I love building things and remain incredibly passionate about startups and the people building them.”

A successor for Thomas was not immediately announced. His co-founder, Benn, also left the company last year, according to Linkedin.