5-Hour ENERGY Announces Sponsorship of Counter Logic Gaming

Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots, announces the company’s sponsorship of Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), North America’s premier eSports organization, fielding players that compete at the highest levels in the most popular competitive video games. This sponsorship, along with the recent deal with the Detroit Renegades, further expands 5-hour ENERGY®’s presence in the eSports arena.

As part of the deal, a CLG team house will be renamed the 5-hour ENERGY® house, complete with custom branding. In addition, CLG will activate the “Choose Your Extra Strength” campaign, where fans will vote on their favorite jersey design that is based off one of the Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® flavors. CLG’s League of Legends team will reveal the jersey during the NA LCS Summer Split. The sponsorship also includes specialized video content, apparel branding, social media activations and giveaways.

“Living Essentials’ sponsorship of CLG gives us exposure to a broader fan base, who are incredibly enthusiastic about the brands that support eSports,” said Melissa Skabich, Communications Director, Living Essentials. “The CLG deal, in addition to the one we already have in place with the Detroit Renegades, reinforces our commitment to eSports, and we’re so excited to launch the engaging programs we have planned for this sponsorship.”

“We are ecstatic to help Living Essentials further their efforts in the gaming industry,” said John Spiher, Director ofBusiness Development for CLG. “Teaming up with them gives us incredible opportunities for both our players and fans to fully experience 5-hour ENERGY®. This sponsorship is a major development both for CLGand eSports as a whole.”

About 5-Hour ENERGY

5-hour ENERGY® is a liquid energy shot that provides a feeling of energy and alertness that lasts for hours. It contains a blend of B-vitamins and amino acids, zero sugar, four calories, and caffeine comparable to a cup of the leading premium coffee. Extra Strength 5-hour ENERGY® shots contain caffeine comparable to 12 ounces of the leading premium coffee. It is available at retail outlets in the United States and Canada as well as throughout the U.K., Ireland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Africa.

About Counter Logic Gaming

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is a North American eSports organization that fields top-level talent across multiple competitive video games. Founded in 2010 as a League of Legends team, Counter Logic Gaming has expanded into one of the largest eSports organizations in the world, hosting teams in six different competitive titles. Counter Logic Gaming prides itself in fostering talent, striving to build the strongest players competitively, physically, and mentally. Counter Logic Gaming is committed to pushing industry standards and continuing its legacy of excellence in eSports.