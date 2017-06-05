ALO Drink Announces the Launch of New Video Campaign

San Francisco, CA (June 2, 2017) — ALO® Drink, the #1 ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage in the U.S. grocery channel, today announces the launch of its new video campaign. The campaign is titled Inspire Your Body and was shot in multiple locations in Los Angeles, New York City and Paris. Spots of varying lengths are running on social channels including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ALO® Drink engaged the branding agency, Pixelslave, to develop and produce the campaign.

“The concept for Inspire Your Body grew organically from ALO’s previous experiments with connecting flavor to music and lifestyle,” said Pixelslave co-founder, Allan Finkelman. “With ALOtones the brand put music in every bottle with a different sound for each flavor. In ALO Drink’s artist experiments, artists were engaged to create work inspired by ALO Drink flavors.”

“All of us here at ALO are thrilled to be partnering with Pixelslave in launching our new campaign,” said ALO Drink Founder Henry Chen. “We believe it’s a perfect embodiment of what our brand stands for–inspiration for the body and mind through quality, creativity and uniqueness. We’re excited to see the campaign draw new fans to ALO.”