ALO Drink Signs Andy Allo To Sponsorship Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (PRWEB) JUNE 15, 2017 — ALO® Drink, the #1 ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage in the U.S. grocery channel, today announces its sponsorship agreement with recording artist, actress and model Andy Allo. Ms. Allo will promote ALO® Drinks on her social channels and ALO® Drink will promote Ms. Allo on its website.

ALO® Drink Founder Henry Chen says, “The name similarity, ALO and Allo was serendipitous. Andy has an authentic appreciation of ALO® Drink flavors. Similarly, we love her music and her personal style. For a number of years ALO® has been connected with musical inspiration. We continue that exploration with our new relationship with Andy Allo. We are excited about the creative opportunities.”

ALO® Drink and Andy Allo will use the hashtag #allo4alo as a social tag. Ms. Allo will create original content to support the sponsorship relationship.

About ALO® Drink

ALO® Drink, a division of SPI West Port, was established in 2009. ALO® Drink is the best selling ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage line in the U.S. natural and grocery channel, and the #2 brand in the fast-growing Shelf Stable Functional Juices category. ALO® Drink is available in retail stores across the U.S. including nationwide at Kroger, Safeway/Albertson’s, Publix, Whole Foods Market, Rite Aid, and CVS as well as in many regional chains.

About Andy Allo

Cameroon-born singer and songwriter Andy Allo is an artist who is truly paving her own path with a sound and vibe that is uniquely her own.

Andy released her first album, UnFresh in 2009 and two years later, joined Prince’s New Power Generation as a singer/guitarist and worked with the legend on her sophomore album, Superconductor. That album featured a funk/soul sound and made it to #4 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. She has performed on Jimmy Kimmel, Guitar Center Sessions and showed her acoustic chops on Billboard Sessions Exclusive. In 2015, she released an EP titled, Hello, featuring 4 songs where she explored her love for pop and rock. Now having released her next project, One Step Closer EP, Andy dives deeper in to her acoustic singer-songwriter roots.

Andy has toured extensively throughout Europe, Canada and is embarking on a 25 city US tour starting April 2017 and will be doing a residency in Australia this summer. She will also be seen in the anticipated sequel, Pitch Perfect 3, set to be released in theaters December 22nd.

“We knew she’d be leading her own revolution soon,” adds Prince. Indeed, that soon is now.