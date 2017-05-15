Austin’s Picnik Launches Bottled Butter Coffee Available for Order Online

AUSTIN, TX (May 15, 2017) — Picnik, Austin’s first eatery to accommodate all dietary restrictions and food allergies without sacrificing taste, announced today the launch of its line of ready-to-drink bottled butter coffee. After several years of developing the perfect recipes, three of Picnik’s famous butter coffee drinks are now available for order in bottles nationwide online at picnikaustin.com. Picnik’s bottled butter coffee can also be found at both the restaurant and trailer in Austin. Additional locations for purchase will be posted to the website as they become available. The Picnik bottled butter coffee line is made up of recipes inspired by the best selling flavors from the restaurant and grab-and-go trailer. The coffee uses high quality ingredients including grass-fed butter, 100% coconut MCT oil, and grass-fed whey protein. Picnik butter coffee is available in three flavors: Dirty Chai, Cappuccino, and Mocha Latte.

The classic Cappuccino has zero added sugar, is high in protein, and ideal for sipping on the go. The Mocha Latte is sweetened with maple syrup and provides the perfect chocolate fix. The Dirty Chai is sweetened with maple syrup and has a warming blend of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom. Each nutrient-dense butter coffee has 10 grams of grass-fed whey protein and is available in a 10 oz. bottle.

Butter coffee is known for providing sustainable energy, accelerating calorie burn, and reducing brain fog for consumers. Butter coffee is also satiating, allowing your body to process the caffeine over a longer period of time without the crash. Picnik’s formulation of ready to drink butter coffee makes it easier than ever to enjoy the benefits of butter coffee without having to make and blend it yourself. Each flavor will gratify butter coffee fans and convert loyalists of mainstream coffee brands.

“Butter coffee is very satisfying because of its higher fat content, so we find it to be a perfect morning beverage. It provides the fuel that you need for breakfast as well as a boost of energy that lasts for several hours. This drink keeps your body sated so that you can work for longer periods of time without being interrupted by hunger or cravings. We wanted to create a product that is not only great for you, but that also tastes amazing,” said Naomi Seifter, Founder and Culinary Director of Picnik.

Seifter, who was recently announced as a semi-finalist for Zagat’s 30 Under 30, first founded Picnik as a food trailer in 2013. In the past four years, Picnik has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a focus on accommodating all dietary restrictions, food allergies, and paleo-centered diets without sacrificing taste. Through her business acumen and knowledge of the intersection of food and wellness, her work is deeply focused on finding ways to shift the existing food paradigm to one that is centered on truly feeling how the food we eat can affect us—mind, body, and spirit.

Seifter and the team behind Picnik are dedicated to serving food that uses only the highest quality of ingredients to demonstrate the powerful impact that food can have on all aspects of life. All drinks and dishes from Picnik are designed to appeal to all palates and demonstrate that eating mindfully sourced, clean food can be delicious and fun. With the launch of Picnik’s butter coffee line, the company is expanding outside of Texas to give consumers nationwide the ability to enjoy the noted wellness benefits of butter coffee. The line of bottled Picnik butter coffee flavors is the first of its kind to hit shelves.

In addition to the butter coffee line, Picnik will reach fans nationally this summer through events like Paleo f(x) and Wanderlust Fest by providing festival attendees with healthy dining options. Additional distribution channels for the butter coffee will be announced this summer.

“Our butter coffee is consistently in high demand at our trailer and restaurant. We wanted to make a product that could be taken on the road, that doesn’t require refrigeration, and that everyone can have access to and enjoy, even outside of Austin,” said Seifter.

For more information on purchasing Picnik bottled butter coffee, to learn more about the restaurant and trailer, and to read about Picnik’s food philosophy, please visit picnikaustin.com. For exclusive information regarding butter coffee availability, please follow Picnik on Instagram under @picnikaustin.

About Picnik

Founded by Naomi Seifter in 2013, Picnik is known for real food + good vibes. The menu at the Picnik restaurant and trailer includes butter coffee, bone broth, gluten-free pastries, and grab-and-go, farm-to-table menus. Picnik focuses on better ingredients that make customers feel and perform their very best. The Picnik philosophy is to fully embrace the yin and yang of why people eat: to nourish our bodies and experience pure enjoyment. The team at Picnik believes in eliminating foods that do not serve customers’ health, integrating foods that positively impact customers, and educating customers as to why Picnik uses these ingredients so they can integrate these food philosophies into their own lives. The trailer location of Picnik offers outdoor dining daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 1700 South Lamar Blvd. The Picnik brick-and-mortar location opened in August 2016 at 4801 Burnet Road and serves an expanded menu that includes sharable plates, breakfast items, pastries, coffee, and more. The Burnet Road location is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. In May 2017, Picnik launched their innovative line of bottled butter coffee available in three flavors and distributed online nationwide at picnikaustin.com. For more company information, please visit picnikaustin.com or find Picnik on Instagram under @PicnikAustin.