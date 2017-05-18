B.W. Cooper’s ‘Iced Tea on Tap’ Unveiled at NRA

BOULDER, CO (May 19, 2017) – Cooper Tea Company, known for its best-in-class teas for the foodservice industry, announced today that it will be demonstrating a groundbreaking new Iced Tea on Tap dispensing system at this year’s National Restaurant Show. This will be the first time the company’s draft beer-style tap system is revealed to the public.

Cooper Tea will be sampling USDA-Certified Organic, All-Natural B.W. Cooper’s unsweetened black tea and green tea from the sleek new dispensing system.

“We are excited to unveil this latest innovation at the largest gathering of foodservice operators in the world,” said Colleen Norwine, Cooper Tea executive director of sales and marketing. “Over the past few years operators have definitely shown an increased interest on using better ingredients and responsible, sustainable operational practices. But, much of the innovation has occurred on the food side of the menu. We can help operators put an iced tea program in place that also delivers on both counts.”

B.W. Cooper’s Iced Brew Teas are made from premium, brewed tea leaves. The teas are concentrated, which allows restaurants to use only the amount they need each day. Eliminating waste means conserving water. This change in daily activities at the store level allows operators to clearly demonstrate their commitment to sustainable practices throughout the organization.

About Cooper Tea

Cooper Tea Company is known for its B.W. Cooper’s Iced Brew Teas, which are served in foodservice operations across the country. The company’s signature blends are crafted by International Tea Master Barry Cooper, a renowned tea expert with over 50 years of experience in sourcing, blending and brewing teas. Find out more online at CooperTea.com.