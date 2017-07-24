Blossom Water Enters More Than 750 New Stores

WESTWOOD, MA (July 24, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Blossom Water LLC, beverage maker of floral-enhanced essence water, is pleased to announce authorization to sell its line of all-natural flavored waters in 750+ new stores this summer. These are part of three supermarket chains, operating under seven banners in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Pacific Northwest regions of the United States, as well as one convenience store chain operating throughout Ontario, Canada.

Moreover, with same store unit sales up 55% year-over-year at Kroger, Blossom Water hopes to be in a few hundred more of their stores by year-end. Altogether, when combined with expansion elsewhere in its authorization base, the company is on track to add 1,500 doors to its retail footprint this year.

“Our retail partners tell us they want Blossom Water on their shelves because customers are increasingly looking for great tasting drinks that are also healthful, in lieu of higher sugar and often less natural sodas or juices,” said Steve Rovner, Blossom Water’s Chief Customer Officer. “And our brand’s signature distinction – the perfect marriage of fruit and flower essence – offers an authentically unique alternative in this marketplace crowded with me-too beverages.”

This summer’s new authorizations are:

Albertsons Companies: The nation’s second largest traditional grocery chain after Kroger.

Safeway/Albertsons Portland Division: 110+ Safeway stores and 30+ Albertsons stores in OR and southwestern WA. Blossom Water fits hand in glove with the area’s “Portlandia” culture of fitness-conscious, ingredient-focused foodies!

Shaws/Star Market: All chain stores, 100+ Shaws and 20+ Star Markets throughout five New England states. Both banners have enduring brand legacy in this home territory of Blossom Water.

Acme: 70+ stores, selected among the chain’s most choice, in Philadelphia and environs. Elite treatment carries through with Blossom Water placement exclusively in produce department refrigerated cases.

ShopRite: 125+ stores in NJ and NY. ShopRite supermarkets have among the highest volume in the industry.

Price Chopper: 130+ stores in Upstate NY, PA and much of New England. Price Chopper has been an early innovator in converting conventional stores to supercenters.

Hasty Market: 150+ stores in Ontario, Canada. Each is tailored to its local community.

“We greatly value the opportunity to join up with each of these retailers,” summarized Steve Fortuna, Blossom Water’s President and Cofounder. “When added to strong and growing ties with Kroger and others, we easily should meet our 2017 stretch goal of 1,500 new doors, positioning us for accelerated growth in 2018.”

About Blossom Water

Blossom Water LLC offers a premium line of floral-enhanced, natural essence waters for consumers seeking a better-for-you beverage that is a delicious alternative to plain water or can replace high-sugar sodas and juices. Inventively pairing floral and fruit botanicals, Blossom Water is available in four varieties: Lemon Rose, Plum Jasmine, Grapefruit Lilac and Pomegranate Geranium. Each is simply pure water infused with essences of fruit and flower, balanced by a touch of natural sweetness. Lively yet nuanced, each delivers bright, thirst-quenching fruit upfront with a clean and delicate floral note finish. Blossom Water has no artificial flavors, sweeteners, colors or preservatives. It is also certified non-GMO and free of gluten, caffeine and sodium. The net result is an appealing and versatile drink that is all-natural and low-calorie, well suited for healthful lifestyles. Blossom Water is sold at retailers coast-to-coast and online. Learn more at http://drinkblossomwater.com or http://facebook.com/BlossomWater.