Bonta Now Available on Amazon.com

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Bontá, the first and only beverage on the market made with the all-natural, plant-sourced ingredients indigenous to the Mediterranean, is excited to announce its availability through the largest and most successful online marketplace around the world, Amazon.com. Bontá is available in cases of 12 16oz bottles with free shipping for Amazon Prime customers.

What makes Bontá unique is its trifecta: deliciously low calorie/no added sugar (with the exception of Lemon Ginger at less than 1g), with a refreshing flavor that delivers ingredients from the Mediterranean that have been the dietary foundation of the healthiest people on earth. It’s four propriety blends are only 30 – 35 calories per 16oz bottle and exceptionally good for you.

“Bonta has had great early success in the market, seeing very high sell-through rates and corresponding re-orders. We are thrilled to now be able to reach consumers nationwide through Amazon.com, a pioneer in e-commerce and one of the most trusted brands in the world,” said Royce Pinkwater, Founder & CEO. “In just its first weekend on Amazon.com, all but one of our SKUs sold out, confirming that consumer demand for delicious, healthy, low calorie beverages is extremely high. Bontá meets that demand with potent, healthy, all natural formulas, great taste and low calories.”

In its first year, Bontá has won a DAVEY Award for best packaging, has been selected as a NEXTY Award finalist for Best New Beverage (non-organic) and as an InnoBev Award finalist for Best Low Calorie Drink.

Bontá is currently available in select retailers in the Metro New York area and is distributed nationwide through UNFI and KeHE.

For additional information please contact Katherine Kneubuehl at Katherine@drinkbonta.com or visit our website at www.drinkbonta.com.