Boxed Water Appoints Joe Jankowski as National Grocery Account Executive

Grand Rapids, MI (June 13, 2017) – Focused on strategically growing and expanding its presence in the grocery channel, Boxed Water appoints Joe Jankowski as National Account Executive Grocery Mass. In this role, Joe will lead all sales efforts with large grocery chains nationwide.

“Boxed Water is experiencing momentum within the grocery channel, so we know consumers are looking for us there,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “We have done well in on-the-go purchases in convenience and retail store fronts. The next natural evolution is expanding our footprint in grocery. Joe has tremendous experience which is critical in moving this part of our business forward.”

In his new role as National Account Executive, Joe will lead the Grocery, Mass and Club channels. Joe will tap into over twenty-two years of CPG experience in sales, operations and management for large brands positioned at grocery, as well as over fifteen years managing beverage brands. Prior to joining Boxed Water, Joe was in sales leadership with a focus on national accounts and distributors at Sunny Delight Beverages Co. Joe not only managed channel strategy but was instrumental in the business development with many key entities such as Kroger, Safeway – Albertsons, Walmart, Southeastern Grocers and Ahold Delhaize.

Prior to Sunny Delight, Joe worked for Pepsi as a general manager managing both field operations and sales functions.

“I am very excited to join a company on the forefront of beverage innovation,” said Joe Jankowski, National Account Executive Grocery Mass for Boxed Water. “Our focus on the planet and sustainability are resonating with consumers who put a lot of thought into what they purchase.”

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. www.boxedwaterisbetter.com #ReTree