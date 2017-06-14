Boxed Water Hosts ReTree Event with the National Forest Foundation

Last week, Boxed Water in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) put on an event to give back to the planet. The focus of the event was Boxed Water’s #ReTree campaign, where the brand plants two trees for every social #ReTree post. To date, Boxed Water, with the help from fans, has planted 500,000 trees. Their goal is to plant 1,000,000 trees by 2020. This year alone, they are planting trees in the Sierra National Forest, Stanislaus National Forest, and Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

Hosted at The John Dory Oyster Bar at the Ace Hotel, media, influencers, NFF and Boxed Water team members, socialized for the planet. Musicians Shaed, a Washington-based trio, set the tone providing live music for guests as they snapped photos, posted to social channels and socialized together.

During the event, CEO Daryn Kuipers shared Boxed Water’s commitment to the planet and the success the #ReTree project has had to date. He asked guests to join and use #ReTree in their social posts during the event, pledging 10 trees per post. Together, everyone in the room would be able to make an even bigger commitment to the planet. Additionally, Ray Foote, Executive Vice President of the NFF spoke on the importance of reforestation, positioning Boxed Water as a brand steward leading the way and setting a strong example for other brands to follow.

As a company, Boxed Water’s mission is to change the way water is packaged, shipped and enjoyed. The #ReTree project demonstrates their commitment and passion for sustainability through their membership of 1% For the Planet and partnership with the National Forest Foundation.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. www.boxedwaterisbetter.com #ReTree