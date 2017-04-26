Boxed Water and National Forest Foundation Plant Trees for Every Social #ReTree Post

Grand Rapids, MI (April 26, 2017) – Committed to sustainability, Boxed Water launches the third year of its ReTree project in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Through the campaign, and in celebration of Earth Day, two trees will be planted for every social media post using the hashtag #ReTree beginning now through the end of July. ReTree is one of Boxed Water’s largest tree planting commitments with a five-year goal of planting one million trees in National Forests across the country. For more information, visit boxedwaterisbetter.com.

“Our ReTree project is one way we can create an avenue for people to make a real difference through simple actions, just like the act of choosing Boxed Water,” said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. “We’re constantly finding new ways to make a positive impact for our planet, and ReTree is a key initiative in this effort.”

To date, consumers have helped Boxed Water commit to over 500,000 trees from the last two ReTree seasons. Trees committed from the #ReTree 2016 campaign will be planted this summer in the following forests: Sierra National Forest, Calif.; Stanislaus National Forest, Calif.; Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah. The NFF focuses on restoring critical ecosystems and planting native trees to help those ecosystems thrive.

“The National Forest Foundation is the only non-profit organization dedicated to supporting conservation action on the 193-million-acre system of National Forests and Grasslands,” said Bill Possiel, NFF President. “Our forests need our help, and our partnership with Boxed Water, through the ReTree project, helps meet this need.”

The momentum from the last two years paves the way for this year’s project focus “Let’s Get Growing,” where Boxed Water invites people to use the hashtag #ReTree and post a photo through their social channels. For every social post, Boxed Water will plant two trees. In addition to the two tree commitment, Boxed Water will be introducing new ways for people to get involved, including planting six trees for webstore purchases at boxedwaterisbetter.com.

Obsessed over providing the purest water in the most sustainable way, Boxed Water is available in 500 ml, 250 ml and 1 liter sizes. All Boxed Water boxes are made of paper that comes from trees and are 100percent recyclable and BPA-free, providing people with a better option for purchasing packaged water.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. www.boxedwaterisbetter.com #ReTree

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans’ outdoor experiences. The NFF’s programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

PR Contact:

Emily Snayd

HFS Communications

emily@hfscommunications.com