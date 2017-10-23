Califia Farms Increases Unsweetened Product Portfolio to 45%

LOS ANGELES, (October 20, 2017) — Califia Farms, one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., announced that nearly half of its product SKUs today are unsweetened or have no added sugar, and that it has reduced the sugar content across its product portfolio by 40% since 2015. Data increasingly shows that consumers are looking to remove more sugar from their diets: according to The NPD Group 53% of teens and adults say they are trying to get less sugar in their diet and 48% look at sugar on labels, up six points from a decade ago.

Califia will feature its unsweetened products at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (FNCE) October 21st-24th in Chicago and also announced that it has partnered with award-winning nutrition expert Ashley Koff RD to offer nutrition tips and recipes geared to nutritionists and dieticians. Koff will be in Califia’s booth #1158 the morning of October 22nd.

“Long before processed sugar became the number one ingredient consumers seek to avoid, Califia Farms has focused on delivering low-to-no sugar, clean label, delicious ‘better for you’ plant-based beverages — from our flagship top-selling Unsweetened Almondmilk, introduced in 2012, to our more recent unsweetened innovations like Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee and Better Half Creamer in Hazelnut and Vanilla,” said Califia Farms CEO and Founder Greg Steltenpohl. “As consumers have increasingly asked for lower sugar in the foods and beverages they consume, Califia has not only met, but exceeded, that demand – while continually innovating on great taste.”

In a culture where some of the biggest selling iced coffee drinks routinely pack over 10 teaspoons of sugar per serving, Califia’s most indulgent iced coffees offer just a fraction of that, with many of them, such as Full Shot and Black and White, boasting zero added sugar. For example, Califia Farms XX Espresso has less than 50% of the sugar and calories per ounce when compared to the leading coffee chain’s dairy-based Double Shot Espresso and Califia’s seasonal favorite, Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Latte, contains 50% less sugar and 42% less calories than the leading coffee chain’s dairy-based Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Daily sugar intake should only be five percent of daily calories, according to the World Health Organization and, since 2015, Califia Farms has reduced sugar content across its portfolio from an average 1.4 g per oz. down to 0.8 g per oz., compared to 3.1 g per oz. on average for most popular U.S. beverages.

“Better nutrition better be delicious, but also provide better nutrient balance – including attention to added sugars,” said Ashley Koff RD, CEO of The Better Nutrition Program. “With a range of great tasting, plant-based products and innovative clean labels from companies like Califia Farms, it’s easier for consumers to make better, not perfect, choices more often.”

Koff helps people reach their better health goals by identifying and making ‘Better Not Perfect’ choices and is among CNN’s top 100 health makers, recognized in the Top 10 Social Health Makers in nutrition and among the “50 Natural Influencers” in health and nutrition to follow on Twitter.

Renowned for its flavor innovations, Califia, which produces the top-selling nut milk (RF) and the top-selling cold brew coffee (RTD/RF) in the U.S. Natural and Specialty channels, has received numerous awards for its great tasting products, most recently 2017 Convenience Store News Best Product Awards and 2017 NEXTY Awards for Best New Dairy Alternative and Best New Beverage. In addition, Califia products have received top tasting honors from the likes of Self, Progressive Grocer, Thrillist, Refinery29, Buzzfeed and more.

About Califia Farms

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for having the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market, Califia has become the number one refrigerated nutmilk and refrigerated RTD coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. Califia is on a mission to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.

