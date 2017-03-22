CALIWATER Cactus Water Now Available in Over 200 Safeway Stores

Los Angeles, CA (March 22, 2017) — CALIWATER Cactus Water, expands their original and leading cactus water into over 200 Safeway stores across Northern California and Hawaii.

“As a California based brand and a leader in the plant-based water category, we are excited to expand CALIWATER into Safeway stores in Northern California and Hawaii, making cactus water more readily available to consumers,” said Co-Founder of CALIWATER, Matt McKee. Formulated without artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, CALIWATER’s low-calorie, low-sugar beverages are also Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and certified OU Kosher, making Cactus Water a healthful, flavorful option that works for the entire family.

CALIWATER Cactus Water is refreshing year-round. It contains fewer calories and less sugar than all of the leading coconut waters and aloe juices currently on the market. CALIWATER contains prickly pear cactus, which is the only superfruit that contains all 24 of the rare and potent antioxidants known as betalains, which offer unique beauty benefits for the skin. Additionally, CALIWATER delivers five naturally occurring electrolytes, as well as prickly pear cactus extract, which has been shown through clinical trials to relieve the symptoms of a hangover (Tulane Health Sciences Center, Dr. Jeff Wiese, 2004).

CALIWATER is packaged in an 11.2 ounce Tetra Pak and retailing for $2.99. In addition to Whole Foods Market, all CALIWATER flavors including the original Cactus Water, Cactus + Peach and Cactus + Berry are available at gourmet/health food stores, and top-tier retailers in the U.S., such as The Fresh Market, CVS and Target as well as online atDrinkCALIWATER.com or Amazon.com. Stay tuned for additional announcements about new retail partners in the next few weeks.

Inspired by the exotic elements growing wildly around us, CALIWATER set out to find a way to bring the incredibly beneficial nutrients of the prickly pear cactus to consumers with delicious simplicity and the ultimate hydration in mind. CALIWATER is defined by a drive to create innovative, fresh, functional beverages that connect consumers to the earth and to one another. As a gluten-free, vegan and certified OU Kosher beverage, it contains zero fat and 100 percent natural ingredients with no preservatives.