Capri Sun Reformulates With No Added Sugar

In keeping with the growing trend of reduced sugar content in beverages, legacy kids’ fruit drink brand Capri Sun last week unveiled reformulated versions of three of its existing product lines, as well as the launch of a new line.

Existing lines Capri Sun Organic, Capri Sun 100% Juice, and Capri Sun Fruit & Veggie Blends (previously known as Super V) will now feature no added sugar. In an email to BevNET, Melanie Huet, vice president for Capri Sun, said the decision to reformulate was partially based on consumer feedback.

“We actively listen to our consumers – through social media, through our Consumer Call Center and via dedicated consumer focus groups,” Huet wrote. “We understand the importance of having options when choosing what moms and dads serve their kids. Many parents are looking for natural ingredients and less sugar in their kids’ diets, which is why we’re introducing four products made with all-natural ingredients and no added sugar.”

In addition, the brand, which is owned by The Kraft Heinz Company, announced the launch of Capri Sun Fruit Refreshers, made with a 50-50 blend of fruit juice and filtered water. The three-SKU line contains 10g of sugar per 6 oz. serving and has a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 10-pack.

The company is supporting the revamped formulations with a marketing campaign that features Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend.

Huet said that reformulated products fit with the brand’s history of adjusting its offerings to better meet consumers’ needs, citing packaging innovations and the release of Capri Sun Organic as prior examples.

“Over the years, we’ve made it our priority to meet shifting consumer needs through product renovations and innovations, and we’ll continue to keep a finger on the pulse of what parents want to ensure we’re offering the best solutions for our consumers,” she wrote.