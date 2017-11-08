Cascadia Managing Brands Adds Amazon Consulting and Brokerage

RAMSEY, N.Y. — Cascadia Managing Brand, leading food and beverage brand management and consulting firm, is excited to announce it is now offering Amazon consulting, brand management and brokerage. Johanna Cooper, Amazon consultant, will oversee the new venture. This new addition to the growing Cascadia team will allow the Company to better service existing and new clients by offering all-encompassing Amazon brand management, from selling strategies to optimizing Amazon’s marketing services.

Amazon presents small brands with a unique opportunity: to gain instant national distribution and place their products in front of millions of consumers. Cascadia will provide brands with a personalized Amazon E-Commerce strategy, operations training, and promotional planning, just to name a few.

The food and beverage industry is changing and E-commerce continues to grow. The numbers are staggering. Nearly 50% of online shoppers go directly to Amazon for product searches with 90% of consumers checking Amazon even if they’ve found their product elsewhere. According to the Cowen Group, Amazon’s food and beverage sales is expected to increase from $6.16B in 2015 to $23.26B by 2021.

“As a leading brand management and consulting firm in the food and beverage industry, we are pleased to continue to grow and expand. Amazon brand management gives us new opportunities to help both small and larger brands break into the competitive e-commerce beverage market while enhancing the already robust support we provide our existing clients,” said Bill Sipper, managing partner. “We watched one of our brands go from selling 100 cases per month to over 700 cases per month on Amazon just by setting the brand up properly in the Amazon system, using SEO strategy, and promoting the product through Amazon’s marketing services. Johanna will head up the new venture and brings with her a wealth of knowledge about Amazon and E-commerce.”

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Cascadia Managing Brands is a Brand Management company that offers outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics assistance. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the food and beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 90+ plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more. Cascadia’s principals were responsible for introducing and distributing food and snack brands including Pirate’s Booty, Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt Chocolate, Droste Chocolate, Toblerone Chocolate, Hot Cha Cha Salsa, Bonne Maman Preserves, Sorrel Ridge Preserves, Old El Paso, Annie’s Salad Dressing, Cardini Salad Dressing and more.