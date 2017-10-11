Celsius to Debut “Celsius Heat” at NACS

BOCA RATON, FL. (October 11, 2017) (PRNewswire) — Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, Celsius®, today announced that it will debut its new trainer-grade line, Celsius Heat™, to the convenience store channel at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show, which runs from October 17-20 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Fitness titan and multiple-platinum recording artist, Flo Rida, is scheduled to put his muscle behind the brand with meet-and-greets on Wednesday, October 18 from 1-3pm CT at the Celsius booth, #1256. As the face of the Proven ad campaign, his broad demographic appeal and recognizable hits will drive significant brand interest and also trial. The Proven campaign will initially appear on billboards in Florida and Texas, beginning in November.

“Since we introduced our flagship brand Celsius® into the convenience channel in early 2016, the brand has performed exceedingly well, meeting the demands of the on-the-go health conscious consumer,” said John Fieldly, Interim CEO and CFO. “Our latest Spins data shows a 68% year-over-year increase, validating our positioning as a healthy, functional fitness drink, which is resonating with consumers. We are excited to introduce a new line in our product portfolio Celsius Heat™ and bring proven function and innovation to the category.”

Flo Rida says he relies on Celsius Heat™ to optimize his training results and give him the healthy energy he needs to rock grueling concerts and workouts. Flo Rida personifies the brand and is the newly appointed Celsius Heat™ Elite, Chief Ambassador, who will lead the “Heat Elite”, a hand-picked group of individuals who excel at fitness performance and are Proven to excel in their chosen field, thus the campaign theme. Flo Rida puts a premium on health and fitness and believes in the delicious, thermogenic pre-workout drink, is a 16 oz., carbonated can packed with 2,000 mg of L-citrulline and 300 mg of caffeine. It is designed to provide a healthier, supercharged version of the proprietary, thermogenic Celsius® formula for athletic trainers, body builders, military personnel and endurance athletes looking to optimize their training results.

“Like our flagship brand Celsius®, Celsius Heat™ is like no other drink in the cold vault,” said Vanessa Walker, EVP of Sales and Marketing. “We are introducing it to the channel at a time when consumers are searching for what’s next in energy. We are providing c-stores the opportunity to offer consumers a new, innovative entrant in the energy category. Aside from being proven to increase metabolism, with increased levels of caffeine and L-citruline, it is the perfect fitness drink. New to the energy door, it is a great 16 oz. item for c-store consumers who are looking for more from their energy drinks.”

About NACS and the NACS Show

The National Association of Convenience Stores is an international trade association representing more than 2,100 retail and 1,600 supplier company members, with the majority of members based in the United States. NACS serves the convenience and fuel retailing industry by providing industry knowledge, connections and advocacy to ensure the competitive viability of its members’ businesses. Drawing more than 24,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors, the 2017 NACS Show features over 50 educational sessions and general sessions and numerous opportunities for networking. The 2017 show will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from October 17-20.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), founded in April, 2004, is a global company, with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its brand Celsius®. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a corporate mission to become the global leader of a branded portfolio which is proprietary, clinically proven, or innovative in its category, and offers significant health benefits. Celsius®’ original line comes in seven delicious sparkling and non-carbonated flavors in sleek 12oz cans, and is also available in single serve powdered packets. Celsius®’ new natural line is available in six refreshing flavors: three sparkling and three non-carbonated, this line is naturally caffeinated and naturally sweetened.

New to the portfolio, Celsius Heat™, (www.CELSIUSHEAT.com) a trainer’s grade version of the proprietary blend, offers additional caffeine as well as L-citrulline, a proven vasodilator. Celsius Heat™ is sold in 16oz cans and is available in five carbonated flavors: Inferno Punch, Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Dragonfruit and Tangerine Grapefruit. Celsius Heat™ targets professional trainers, endurance & competitive athletes, those who focus on defined, physical results, and the military, versus the flagship line which comes in a smaller package and appeals to the masses, as an active lifestyle brand.

Celsius® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The Celsius® line of products is kosher and vegan certified, soy, gluten, and sugar free and contains very little sodium. Celsius® is sold nationally at Fitness Clubs, 7-Eleven stores, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, and key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and others. The first university study of the science underlying Celsius® products was conducted in 2005, and additional studies from the University of Oklahomawere conducted over the next five years. All studies were published in peer-reviewed journals and validate the unique benefits Celsius® provides. For more information, please visit www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.