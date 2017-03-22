Cheerwine To Host ‘Centennial Celebration’ in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (March 21, 2017) – Cheerwine, the iconic, family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., is thanking its fans for “100 years of cheer” by throwing a legendary anniversary celebration in its birthplace and hometown.

Cheerwine’s Centennial Celebration will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Salisbury, N.C., on North Main Street.

“We have the best fans around, and we can’t thank them enough for ‘spreading the cheer’ for generations by introducing Cheerwine to their friends and family,” said Joy Harper, head of marketing for Cheerwine and the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine’s founder. “This party is a celebration of our loyal fans, our home state and all of the people who’ve helped make Cheerwine the iconic beverage it is today.”

The Centennial Celebration will celebrate “all things Carolina” with an N.C. BBQ competition, local food, independent bands and more. At the free event, attendees will enjoy:

Free Cheerwine and commemorative koozies.

Limited edition Cheerwine merchandise available for purchase starting at noon (limited quantities of commemorative Cheerwine signs and other items).

Live Music from Time Sawyer, Gyth Rigdon, Empire Brass, Acoustic Syndicate and Room Full of Blues.

People’s Choice BBQ Competition (from noon-2 p.m.) with Hog Heaven Barbecue, NC Ribs on Wheels, Rocky Top BBQ, Boone’s Barbeque, Smoke & Go BBQ and Sonny’s BBQ. Attendees can sample BBQ from each team and vote for their favorites. Smithfield is the competition’s pork sponsor.

Food from Cheerwine’s partners and friends, including Krispy Kreme (fresh doughnuts made in its “Hot Now Mobile Store”), Bojangles, Fatz Café, Biscuitville, Cackalacky (which makes a “Cheerwine Sweet Sauce”) and King of Pops (which will offer a Cheerwine-flavored popsicle).

Biergarten with N.C. craft beer, featuring The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery and New Sarum Brewing Company.

Family-Friendly Kids’ Zone, with magicians, jugglers, rock climbing wall, obstacle course, slides, bounce house, lawn games and more.

Free tour of Rowan Museum’s multi-room exhibit celebrating Cheerwine’s 100 years. This will include a visit by the historic 1927 Cheerwine Ford Truck.

Our State Magazine welcome center.

To RSVP for the Centennial Celebration and to stay up to date on event details and transportation options, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/372801533091416/.

Celebrating 100 Years of Legendary Taste

For the last century, Cheerwine has been making generations smile. Since L.D. Peeler started Cheerwine in 1917, the soft drink has stayed true to its roots, remaining independent, family-owned and based in its hometown of Salisbury, N.C.

“While much has changed around Cheerwine over the last hundred years, the taste and authenticity of Cheerwine itself will never change,” said Cliff Ritchie, Cheerwine’s president. Ritchie is the great-grandson of the soft drink’s founder, L.D. Peeler. His children, Joy Harper and Carl Ritchie, are fifth generation and currently work for the family business.

Throughout 2017, the beloved soft drink will continue rolling out new editions in its centennial can series (with $100 instant-win cans sprinkled throughout 12 packs). Cheerwine fans are invited to collect all seven cans in the series before the end of the year.

In honor of Cheerwine’s centennial, Salisbury’s Rowan Museum is hosting a special exhibit throughout 2017. The exhibit showcases a century of Cheerwine memorabilia, artifacts and photos.

About Cheerwine

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a soft drink with a flavor that always surprises. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 100-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Cheerwine is available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and on the website at cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.