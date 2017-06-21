Chia Star Launches With Jet.Com

(June 20, 2017; Denville NJ) Chia Star’s low sugar snack beverages can now fly to almost everyone’s front door in the U.S. and that is making Sara Erb, Founder & CEO, very happy. Jet.Com is the largest online seller of groceries and growing every month. Orders can ship to 25 states and plans are in the works to cover all of the US in 2018. Placing orders is easy and cost effective, there is no subscription fee and there are a lot of fun features like prices dropping as you shop, coupons and free shipping.

“I think Chia Star is the finest beverage on the market, its delicious and fun to drink, its incredibly hydrating and filling and its truly nourishing. It really is a triple threat to feeling tired, hungry and thirsty! We call Chia Star a snack-beverage because it really mitigates those hungry moments with its star power. It’s been a mission of mine to make sure this beverage can get into the hands of anyone regardless of where they live and shop in the US and Jet has given us this opportunity, I’m thrilled!” Sara Erb, Founder & CEO of Chia Star.

Chia Star is super low in all sugars, its full of fiber, rich in antioxidants, strong in plant based protein and plant based omega’s, it’s filling so it makes a great snack and it’s a superlative hydrator. No additives, no preservatives, no fillers, certified organic and non GMO and soon every ingredient in the bottle will have been grown in the US.

“Getting into the brick and mortar chains is very competitive and very costly. Because Chia Star must be kept refrigerated, it needs to be allocated to the often limited cooler space in stores and with the onslaught of beverages that are either demanding cooler space or that require cooler space this makes placement difficult, once again Jet has solved this problem.” Sara Erb, Founder & CEO.

About Chia Star

Chia Star makes super-food beverages based around fully soaked chia and is actively working with US farmers to allocate more acreage to this super sustainable crop. Chia Star is Certified Organic, Non GMO, no preservatives, artificial sweeteners, additives, gums or fillers. Chia Star is under 100 calories and very low sugar. The company is headquartered in Denville, NJ.

About Jet.Com

Jet.Com is a next generation ecommerce marketplace dedicated to saving shoppers more money. Founded on three simple values – trust, transparency and fairness – Jet is powered by a real-time pricing engine that finds innovative ways to pull costs out of the supply chain, creating more value for shoppers, retailers, and brands. The company is headquartered in Hoboken, NJ.