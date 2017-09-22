Coca-Cola Announces Branded Content First within EA SPORTS FIFA 18

ATLANTA, GA (BUSINESS WIRE) –Ahead of next summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, The Coca-Cola Company has released its first ever in-game advertising spot for use on external marketing platforms.

The advert, which features EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 virtual athlete Alex Hunter is a nod to the brand’s classic 1979 “Mean Joe,” television spot, in which an American Football star is given a bottle of Coca-Cola from a fan after a tough game.

The story behind the fully computer-generated ad spot is told within “The Journey: Hunter Returns” mode for the PlayStation 4, Xbox and PC versions of EA SPORTS FIFA 18 which allows players to experience life as emerging soccer star, Alex Hunter. As part of the game’s story, Coca-Cola signs the rising player to become its ambassador to launch the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The unique collaboration with EA SPORTS FIFA 18’s Alex Hunter will extend beyond the game through specialized packaging and retail partnerships within the US and globally. The ad spot will be shared on social channels and displayed on marquee out of home sites including the recently installed Coca-Cola Times Square sign, the world’s first 3D robotic sign.

“This is an exciting brand innovation,” said Matt Wolf, Vice President of Entertainment, Ventures & Strategic Alliances at The Coca-Cola Company. “Signing Alex Hunter puts Coca-Cola at the intersection of gaming and brand marketing within the most popular franchise sports game in the world.”

“It’s great to be a part of this truly unique collaboration, the first of its kind,” said Dave Madden, Head of Global Brand Partnerships for EA. “This in-game Coca-Cola endorsement gives our fans a taste of life as a renowned football star and the opportunities that come along with it.”

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 will be available for purchase on September 29, 2017.

