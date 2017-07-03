Distribution Roundup: Dora’s Picks Up Vita Coco Coconutmilk

Dora’s Named Exclusive Distributor of Vita Coco Coconutmilk in NYC

Vita Coco has tapped Dora’s Naturals Inc. as the exclusive distributor of its Coconutmilk line in metro New York. The announcement comes approximately three months after the debut of Coconutmilk line at Natural Products Expo West 2017 in March.

“We have a hit on our hands and Dora’s is the best cold chain distributor in town,” Vita Coco CEO and co-founder Michael Kirban said in a press release. “Over the next few years, we expect Vita Coco Coconutmilk to be as big a success as our coconut water.”

The dairy-free Coconutmilk line, which comes in Original and Vanilla varieties, launched in Northern California in March and targets the rapidly growing market for dairy-alternative products.

Veggemo Enters 1,500 U.S. Retailers

Global Gardens Group Inc. is making a major push into the U.S. market with its dairy-alternative beverages. The Canadian company’s vegetable-based milk brand Veggemo is now available in approximately 1,500 U.S. retailers. The brand, which comes in original, vanilla, and unsweetened varieties, is being distributed through UNFI, KeHE, and Market Centre/Unified Grocers and is in select chain grocery stores, including Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Giant, and Safeway.

“We are most impressed by the response to our unique three-vegetable base and how it is viewed as ‘on trend’ with our buyer’s evaluation of where their consumer is headed,” said Rob Harrison, CEO of Global Gardens Group, in a press release.

Veggemo uses potatoes, pea protein, and tapioca to make a creamy milk alternative.

PhURE Water Hits Idaho

Following new placement in Albertsons stores earlier this year, alkaline water brand PhURE is extending into the Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado markets. The brand’s 1.5 L bottle is now available in Boise-area Albertsons and Safeway stores. PhURE Water makes a 9.5 pH alkaline water and has partnered with Navigator Sales and Marketing to grow the brand.

“Our passion and vision is for a world where clean, safe and affordable drinking water is readily available to everyone,” said Allen Pierce, co-managing partner of Navigator. “We want to impact lives by helping to improve their health and build strong, safe communities while maintaining our core values. One body, one bottle at a time.”

KeHE to Distribute Organic Kids’ Water Wonder+Well

Wonder+Well, a brand of organic fruit essence waters for kids, has signed a distribution agreement with natural foods wholesaler KeHE. The Wonder+Well line, which comes in strawberry, watermelon and peach flavors, is available in two of KeHE’s regional distribution centers: Romeoville, Ill. and Lehigh Valley, Pa. Packaged in 6.75 oz. boxes, the products are available at SpartanNash, FreshDirect and DeCicco’s stores.

Maker of Wild Tonic Kombucha Partners With Quail Distributing

Good Omen Bottling, Inc., the maker of Wild Tonic, an organic Jun Kombucha, has partnered with Quail Distributing for distribution in its home state of Arizona. In a press release, Wild Tonic National Sales Manager Joe Belli said, “Demand in our home state of Arizona has grown at an incredible rate. We searched the state for the best partner to help us continue that growth. Quail has a unique business model allowing them to service their customers and truly build brands.”