DRY Sparkling Secures National Distribution at CVS

Seattle, WA (June 1, 2017) – DRY Sparkling, creator of lightly sweet, culinary-inspired sodas, today announced four of its bestselling flavors are hitting shelves at CVS stores this spring. The expanded distribution with the nation’s leading drugstore and pharmacy includes placements in more than 6,000 locations. Lavender, Fuji Apple, Cucumber and Vanilla Bean DRY Sparkling 4-packs will be available at the end of May.

“When we started testing with CVS last year we felt this partnership could blossom into something huge, so it’s a dream come true to see our distribution scale so quickly,” said Sharelle Klaus, CEO and founder of DRY Sparkling. “CVS is paving the way for better-for-you brands in the drug channel in response to consumers’ demand for cleaner options like our sodas. People want fewer calories, less sugar and fewer ingredients, yet still seek delicious, exciting flavors. We are thrilled to see CVS, an absolute leader in the drug channel, come on as a partner who will make DRY Sparkling available to so many more people.”

The national launch with CVS follows a series of smaller tests with DRY Sparkling in 2016 and 2017. Several locations are also selling Lavender, Cucumber and Vanilla Bean DRY Sparkling sodas in single 12 oz. glass bottles. Although conventional soda sales continue to decline, DRY Sparkling is growing quickly and ranks among the top brands in growth contribution the Craft Soda/Sparkling beverage category across traditional, natural and specialty retail channels.

Made with just four ingredients, including a touch of cane sugar, all DRY Sparkling sodas are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, OU Kosher certified, caffeine-free, sodium-free, and made without any artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Each flavor of DRY Sparkling is great on its own, paired with a meal or mixed into a cocktail.

DRY Sparkling sodas are also available at retailers including Kroger, Target, Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Amazon.com and more. For more information, paring ideas and craft cocktail inspiration, please visit www.drysparkling.com.

About DRY Sparkling

Founded in Seattle, Wash. in 2005, DRY Sparkling is the creator of lightly sweet, culinary-inspired sodas. Made with just a touch of cane sugar, each DRY variety honors a singular botanical flavor. DRY is great on its own, paired with food or mixed into cocktails. The full line is available in ten flavor-forward, crisp, refreshing varieties: Watermelon (new), Ginger, Fuji Apple, Lavender, Blood Orange, Rhubarb, Vanilla Bean, Juniper, Rainier Cherry, and Cucumber. With a clean ingredient panel and bright flavors, DRY Sparkling is a refreshing beverage that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.drysparkling.com.