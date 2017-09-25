Expo East 2017 Video: Innovation & Inspiration With Holy Kombucha

With kombucha continuing to rapidly mature as a beverage category, many of the brands that exhibited at Natural Products Expo East 2017 in Baltimore, Md., were showcasing new ways — from formulation to packaging to presentation — to emphasize the unique qualities of their brews. In a video interview with BevNET, Theresa Pham, co-founder of Dallas, Texas-based Holy Kombucha, spoke about the Lone Star State’s growing kombucha scene and how the brand is transitioning from the natural channel into conventional retailers. Pham also discussed the company’s revamped packaging and evolving flavor profiles that integrate functional ingredients like ashwagandha and yerba mate.