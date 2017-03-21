Expo West 2017 Video: Uncle Matt’s Organic Doubles Down on Function

A stalwart of the organic juice category, Uncle Matt’s has gradually expanded its portfolio to include more products formulated with functional ingredients. Citing consumer demand for digestive health and immunity-boosting drinks, the company launched two probiotic-enhanced juices (including one blended with turmeric) and a matcha lemonade in 2015 and followed up with a line of probiotic-infused waters a year later. At Natural Products Expo West 2017, Uncle Matt’s continued its foray into functional beverages with the debut of a new Organic Energy juice that is formulated with organic coffeeberry and adaptogenic herb ashwagandha, and extended its probiotic water line with two new varieties.

In a video interview filmed at Expo West, Uncle Matt’s founder and CEO Matt McLean said that when it comes to launching new products and formulations, the company is “always listening to the customer first.” That philosophy extends to its distribution strategy; Uncle Matt’s, which has a solid foothold in the natural channel, is attempting to meet growing demand for organic and better-for-you beverages in conventional grocery stores.

“The customer is always going to take you exactly where they want to take you,” McLean said.

Watch this video to hear more about Uncle Matt’s approach to innovation and the line extensions introduced at Expo West, which include a new 28 oz. bottle size. McLean also discusses opportunity in the super-premium juice category amid a decline in the number of high pressure processed brands in the space and the company’s funding plans for 2017.