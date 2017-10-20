Flow Water Available Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, (Oct. 19, 2017) — Flow, a naturally alkaline spring water brand from Canada, is now available at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. This exciting partnership brings Flow to wellness and eco-minded customers across the United States for the first time.

“Working with Whole Foods Market is a natural fit, as we are both on a mission to provide customers with premium, healthful additions to their everyday lives”, said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and CEO of Flow. “With the highest quality naturally alkaline spring water in North America in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak, Flow focuses on the wellbeing of both our bodies and the Earth, and we are thrilled to share our values with Whole Foods Market customers.”

“We are excited to roll out Flow in Whole Foods Market stores nationally as part of our robust beverage lineup,” said Jillian Shimskey, Global Grocery Category Manager for Whole Foods Market. “The artesian single-source alkaline water brand has established itself as an innovator in the beverage industry and is closely aligned with our core mission and values. We are always eager to work with brands like Flow who share our passion for the practice and advancement of environmental stewardship.”

Since its beginnings, Flow has focused on providing 100 percent naturally alkaline spring water, mindfully sourced in Southwestern Ontario from the founder’s family-owned spring to consumers across North America. The water comes straight from the source, packed with essential minerals which provide electrolytes and an alkaline pH of 8.1. And it comes in a 100% recyclable, 70% sustainable paperboard Tetra Pak container with a sugarcane-derived plastic lid. Better for you water and better for you packaging.

Flow is available in 500 mL ($1.49) and 1 L ($2.29) varieties, as well as in multipacks of 6×500 mL ($7.49) and 6×1 L ($12.99). For more information and retail listings, visit flowwater.com. You can also find Flow on social media; @FlowWater on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.com/FlowH2O.

About Flow

Flow is a brand on the forefront of the sustainable water movement, providing naturally alkaline Canadian spring water while maintaining responsible business practices including sustainability, healthful qualities and social good. Founded in 2015, Flow is mindfully sourced from the founder’s family-owned artesian spring in South Bruce County, Ontario. It’s a Canadian source remains virtually untouched by man or machine. Flow is uniquely packaged in a Tetra Pak paper carton made from 70 percent renewable resources. Due to its unique origins, Flow’s water is packed with naturally occurring electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Welcome to water as it was meant to be. Pure. Authentic. Never plastic. Flow is available in over 5,000 retailers across Canada and is now available in over 2000 locations across the US through such retailers as Whole Foods, Safeway, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare, Central Market, Jewel Osco, Gelson’s, and Kowalski’s. For more information, visit www.flowwater.com; find @FlowWater on Instagram and Twitter and on Facebook.com/FlowH20.