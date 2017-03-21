So Good So You Launches Line of Dairy-Free Cold-Brew Coffee

MINNEAPOLIS (March 2017) — So Good So You™ launches a line of organic, dairy-free, creamy, caffeinated beverages nationwide today. Made with only 100% organic and non-GMO verified ingredients, each bottle is protein-packed from the power of raw cashews. Without any additives or preservatives, the creamy texture of cashew milk makes each beverage taste sinfully delicious. A review from FoodNetwork.com stated “if creaminess is what you crave, this one is a clear winner” about these dairy-free, organic cold brew coffees.

“Cold brew coffee has always been an obsession of mine, so we sought out to make one that was bePer than anything else on the market in terms of clean, real ingredients, and of course, taste. Using the best quality cashews to create these beverages means that they are also high in plant-based protein – so they are perfect for a grab-and-go beverage or an afternoon snack,” says co-Founder Rita Katona.

The So Good So You™ line of dairy-free, cold brew coffees comes in five flavors: Cashew Coffee, Vanilla Nutté, Lavender Nutté, Cashew Mocha, and Cashew Chai. Each cold brew coffee has 4 grams of protein, 160 calories and only 9 grams of sugar.

As heat pasteurization changes flavors and textures of real food and drastically decreases the nutritional value of key vitamins, So Good So You™ utilizes High Pressure Processing (HPP) to effectively kill harmful bacteria while maintaining all the nutrients and flavor naturally found in its products. Most importantly, using pressure rather than heat eliminates the need for food preservatives and makes this line of beverages perfectly safe to store in your refrigerator for up to 45 days. Setting the bar for quality far above organic standards and non-GMO verification, the So Good So You™ brand has made it a mission to deliver only the best quality ingredients, packaged in recyclable materials, so you can feel good about what you are drinking and buying.

“Our Coffee bottles are sourced locally and are made from 100% recycled and recyclable PET, BPA-free, and Phthalate Free plastic. We are serious about our unwavering quality standards but also about our commitment to preserve the environment“ says co-founder Eric Hall. This line is available in select grocery locations nationwide including more than 15 Target store regions, or online at SoGoodSoYou.com in 6 packs for $30 (+ shipping).

About So Good So You™:

Founded in 2014 and made with only fresh, organic, non-GMO fruits and veggies, So Good So You™ is dedicated to creating deliciously simple, nutritionally outstanding food and beverage products while making them convenient and accessible to busy people craving healthier, tastier products.

The So Good So You™ family of products includes Cold-Pressed Juice, Dairy-Free Coffee, and Perishable Baby Food. Juices are always non- GMO verified and often organic (based on seasonal availability of produce), over 60% of produce is sourced locally! Coffees and Baby Foods are always 100% certified organic. All products deliver on the So Good brand promise of having no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives added ever!

So Good So You™ aims to make healthier options accessible to everyone and is committed to driving positive social and environmental change while empowering people to live healthier, happier, more active lives.