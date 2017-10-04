So Good So You Launches Probiotic Wellness Shots

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (August 1, 2017) — So Good So You announces the launch of new refrigerated, certified organic, non-GMO verified, vegan wellness shots that support digestion and immune health. These 1.7 ounce shots come in 5 flavors and serve up 1 billion probiotic colony forming units (CFUs).

The new shots are formulated to deliver a potent dose of immune-boosting ingredients via cold-pressed, raw vegetables, fruits, spices, and specialty ingredients like blue-green algae, raw honey and apple cider vinegar. The shots are offered in 5 flavors, each named for their benefit, all of which include 1 billion CFUs of vegan probiotics. High Pressure Processing (HPP) is used to kill harmful bacteria and retain important nutrients and freshness.

The Immunity shot includes immune-boosting ginger, citrus and cayenne for a powerful cold/cough/flu fighter that delivers a no-nonsense immune boost with digestive and antibiotic properties and raw honey to soothe a sore throat.

The Longevity shot features potent anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving turmeric and cinnamon accompanied by raw honey and orange juice, serving up a feel-good fountain of youth.

The Digestion shot uses the healing and antiseptic properties of apple cider vinegar, combined with carrot, apple and lemon to support healthy digestion.

The Detox shot is packed with energy-boosting nutrients and ingredients like pineapple and blue-green algae and digestion-supporting enzymes to support the body’s natural detoxification, deliver proteins/vitamins/nutrients and help support the body to naturally cleanse.

The Endurance shot supports and maximizes the body’s physical performance levels with beets which help to oxygenate blood levels, along with other powerful antioxidants like apple and aronia berries.

“We created these shots to deliver the powerful benefits of clean, raw ingredients in one potent dose. We believe in the natural healing powers of specific veggies, fruits and spices and wanted to give our customers an option to experience the nutrition-packed, restorative benefits of these real food ingredients in a simple and convenient delivery system of shots” says Rita Katona, founder of So Good So You. “We also have created a “Boost” concept which combines our juices and cleanse program with these wellness shots to literally boost the potency and benefits and create even more dramatic results in your daily wellness regimen.”

The So Good So You Boost is a three-day program that includes two juices and three shots daily. Customers can purchase the Boost program and work them into their life however they choose. For example, the Longevity Boost includes So Good So You’s Fierce Greens and Detox juices along with Longevity shots to further maximize the benefits of both the shots and the juices.

Available at SoGoodSoYou.com, each shot is $3.99. The new Wellness Shots are also available in natural foods grocers and select TARGET locations nationwide. Boost packages will be available for purchase on the So Good So You website.

About So Good So You

Founded in 2014 and made with only fresh, organic, non-GMO fruits and veggies, So Good So You is dedicated to creating deliciously simple, nutritionally outstanding food and beverage products while making them convenient and accessible to busy people craving healthier, tastier products.

The So Good So You family of products includes newly launched Wellness Shots, Lemon-AIDS, Cold-Pressed Juice, Dairy-Free Coffee and Perishable Baby Food. Juices are always non- GMO verified and often organic (based on seasonal availability of produce), over 60% of produce is sourced locally! Coffees and Baby Foods are always 100% certified organic. All products deliver on the So Good brand promise of having no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives added, ever!

So Good So You aims to make healthier options accessible to everyone and is committed to driving positive social and environmental change while empowering people to live healthier, happier, more active lives.