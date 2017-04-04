Good Omen Bottling Launch Innovative Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha Alcohol

Good Omen Bottling is pioneering a new category in the world of alcohol with the launch of artisan-brewed Wild Tonic 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha. The first Jun Kombucha alcohol to be produced and bottled for national distribution, this proprietary ferment redefines the kombucha experience with its exceptional flavor created by using honey, rather than sugar, in its groundbreaking hand-crafted brews. A “living” alcohol with probiotics and beneficial acids, Wild Tonic 5.6% ABV sets the pace for the next big trend in the craft brew industry.

Pioneering is nothing new to Good Omen Bottling. The company created its own niche in the Kombucha category with the successful launch and expansion of Wild Tonic Jun Honey Kombucha, a naturally fermented, probiotic and gluten-free beverage, for those who seek a healthy lifestyle and want to stay away from refined sugar. Low in calories while light and crisp with a mildly sweet flavor, Wild Tonic 5.6% ABV appeals to beer and wine connoisseurs alike and redefines the experience of social drinking with a new kind of buzz!

The first flavors being released in the new Wild Tonic 5.6% ABV line are Blueberry Basil and Tropical Turmeric, two of the most celebrated flavors from the traditional line. Each beverage is packaged in the brand’s signature cobalt blue bottle.

“Good Omen Bottling continues to quench the thirsts of its new and current customers with the release of its highly anticipated Wild Tonic 5.6% ABV Jun Kombucha alcohol,” shared Company President Ian Van Handel. “We are driven to set ourselves apart from other producers with our state-of-the-art facility and our ingenious brewing processes to create a world-class taste uncommon in Kombucha alcohol products.”

With a passion for art, fermenting, and bees, Company Founder, Holly Lyman, is devoted to the alchemy of brewing, as well as to creating a sustainable vision for the company by supporting organic farming and forming partnerships with local beekeeping organizations.

To learn more about the Wild Tonic® brand, visit www.wildtonic.com.