Harmless Harvest Restocks After Probiotics Line Recall

Harmless Harvest has nearly finished refilling buyer stock of its Harmless Coconut Probiotics beverages after issuing a voluntary recall of the line last month due to spoilage.

Products with a “use-by” date between Oct. 3, 2017 and Nov. 21, 2017 were recalled after some product showed signs of spoilage, including swollen bottles and an off taste and odor. Harmless Harvest said in a statement that the products do not present a food safety risk and that no illnesses have been reported.

According to a statement from the company, a laboratory test showed that spoilage was caused by the microbe Candida lusitaniae, which is commonly found in the human body but can cause harm to people with compromised immune systems or damaged intestinal linings.

“We took the precaution of withdrawing the product from stores in October, so only a limited amount of the product was available to consumers when we took the broader action of issuing a Recall,” the company said in a statement. “Both measures were performed according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.”

Speaking to BevNET, a Harmless Harvest spokesperson said Coconut Probiotics is now back on the market with normal production resumed and nearly all retailers stock have been refilled. The new production line has a sell-by date of Dec. 15, 2017.

The company declined to comment further.

The full statement from Harmless Harvest is available online.