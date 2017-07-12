Hoist Offers Rapid Hydration with New Product

CINCINNATI (July, 2017) – As nutrition labels and ingredient lists become increasingly important to today’s consumer, food and beverage companies are working to produce products that meet the ‘better for you’ category consumers are seeking.

Kelly Heekin and hoist team members first noticed the need for a rapid hydration beverage when they started drinking an infant hydration beverage to feel better after nights out on the town. Consumers deserved a better-for-you, faster hydration option that didn’t include a stop in the infant aisle. After years of brainstorming and researching, hoist was born.

Hoist’s formula is perfectly isotonic, and thus has the ability to be absorbed directly into the human bloodstream, hydrating the body immediately. It’s as though it’s an IV in a bottle. Without any added colors, high fructose corn syrup, dyes or artificial sweeteners, hoist offers consumers a way to hydrate faster while consuming less calories and less liquid.

“We started receiving emails from customers that were drinking hoist for all types of reasons, including chronic migraines, dehydrating medications, triathlons, chemotherapy treatments and morning sickness,” said Heekin. “We quickly realized the leading sports drinks weren’t satisfying the market for premium hydration. It’s really been amazing to know that we can help so many people with our one-of-a-kind formula.”

Hoist continues to expand rapidly and can now be found in more than 10,000 stores across the country, including Kwik Trip, Albertson’s, Jewel-Osco, RaceTrac, QuikTrip, Safeway, Giant Eagle, Kroger C-Stores and Sunoco locations, with the newest distribution hitting the shelves at CVS Health this fall.

“Consumers are reading and scrutinizing labels now more than ever,” said Rob Welcome, Principal at Welcome Beverage Partnerships. “They’re looking for a hydration beverage that tastes great while being healthy and functional, and hoist fills that void. Consumers are embracing the new offering. It’s been fun to watch hoist grow as consumers sever ties with the staple beverages of the category.”

About Hoist

