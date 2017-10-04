HotShot Taps Former PepsiCo Exec as Vice President, Sales

NEW YORK, NY (October 4, 2017) — HotShot, the Shark Tank alum and innovator who is bringing hot canned coffee to caffeine-craving consumers in the United States, has tapped beverage industry veteran Chuck Miller to head the national sales team.

In a career spanning more than three decades, Miller developed extensive experience in sales, customer service, workforce development, and operations, working for leading companies such as PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Assure Beverage and others.

“Chuck’s experience in all aspects and channels of the beverage business has been a great asset to us as we bring HotShot to market,” said HotShot Founder Danny Grossfeld. “He has hit the ground at an all-out sprint, and it has been immediately clear that he gets the industry, he gets our product and most important, he gets results.”

HotShot also announced today that it has been selected as the hot coffee provider for Spec’s Wines Spirits and Finer Foods in Texas. The deal will begin with a test in Spec’s flagship Houston store, with plans to expand to Specs’ locations throughout Texas by the end of the year.

“Spec’s has always offered a wide variety of grab-n-go cold beverages, but we were challenged to meet customer requests for a hot cup of coffee,” said Karen Montgomery, Buyer, Non-Alcohol, SPEC’S Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods. “HotShot provides the perfect solution. Not only does it come in a variety of delicious flavors that our customers will enjoy, but it is also the ideal portion for use in hot coffee cocktails, such as Irish Coffee. We also think that the surprise of hot coffee in a can is one that our customers and employees will love.”

Spec’s will be selling HotShot in single serve cans and is exploring options to sell the innovative Hot Boxes and multi-flavored packs.

About HotShot

HotShot is the brainchild of Entrepreneur Danny Grossfeld who was first exposed to hot coffee in a can on a trip Japan, where it is a $15 billion industry. Intrigued, Grossfeld launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring a version of the Japanese product to U.S. consumers, which caught the eye of Shark Tank producers. While Grossfeld didn’t get an initial deal, the show’s visibility helped secure private investment and generated significant consumer interest.

Initially available in Black, French Vanilla and Hot Chocolate, the coffee (made from 100% Arabica beans) is served in aluminum cans (made of 70% recycled content) that are warmed to 140 degrees — which is the perfect temperature to drink premium coffee— by a custom-designed HotBox. The HotBox uses innovative patented heating technology to keep HotShot at 140 degrees day and night, while being energy efficient. Additional information is available on Facebook and www.drinkhotshot.com.