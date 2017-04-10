Humblemaker Coffee Co. Launches Line of Organic Cold Brew Coffee at Gelson’s Markets

COSTA MESA, CA (BUSINESS WIRE) — Humblemaker Coffee Co., an independent California craft coffee company specializing in small-batch cold brew, announces today the launch of their premium organic, ready-to-drink craft beverages in Gelson’s Markets throughout the Southland beginning April 24. A brand founded on quality, community and social responsibility, Humblemaker will donate 10 percent of its annual profits to organizations dedicated to enriching the lives of children with autism.

Co-founded by Bryan Marseilles and Chris Smith, Humblemaker Coffee Co. is a socially responsible addition to the fast-growing ready-to-drink coffee market, which Research & Markets estimates will be a $2.3 billion industry by 2020.

“We’re driven by a passion for quiet craftsmanship and a vision to create a vibrant community around the things we love,” Marseilles said. “As the father of two boys on the autism spectrum, I knew I wanted to create a company that gives back. By donating a portion of our profits to organizations that offer support to kids living with autism, we hope to provide them with unique opportunities and life experiences inspired by our personal passions: surfing, music and the great outdoors.”

Humblemaker Coffee Co. is the official 2017 coffee sponsor of A Walk on Water, a registered 501(c)3 that provides water therapy to special needs children through surf instruction. Passionate about the sport and its therapeutic benefits, the Humblemaker founders will support A Walk on Water in producing events that provide athletes and their families opportunities for relaxation, lifestyle coaching and overall wellness.

The Humblemaker line of cold brews comes in two fresh ready-to-drink flavors: Bright White, a non-dairy cold brew latte perfectly blended with organic hemp milk and organic cane sugar, and Little Victory, their flagship, premium quality cold brewed coffee with notes of dark cocoa, toasted malt and California blueberry.

Humblemaker coffee cold brews are available at Gelson’s Markets for $3.49 beginning April 24.

About Humblemaker Coffee Co.

Founded in 2016, Humblemaker Coffee Co. is an independent California craft coffee company producing premium-quality, small-batch cold brew. The name inspired by the feeling you get when you witness the growth of a child with special needs, Humblemaker dedicates 10% of its annual profits to enriching the lives of children living with autism – providing unique opportunities for them to explore new, therapeutic life experiences through surfing, music and the great outdoors. Based in Costa Mesa, Calif., Humblemaker Coffee Co. is a member of 1% for the Planet. They are committed to using ethically sourced, organic ingredients while using processes and packaging with minimal environmental impact. For more information, visit www.humblemaker.coffee or follow them on Instagram at @humblemaker.coffee.