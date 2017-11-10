IBWA Announces 2017-2018 Officers and Board of Directors

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) today announced its 2017-2018 officers and board of directors. IBWA members elected the association’s leadership during the 2017 Annual Business Conference, held in Grapevine, Texas, from November 6-9.

Lynn Wachtmann, of Maumee Valley Bottlers, Inc., was elected to serve as chairman of the IBWA Board of Directors for 2017-2018. He is a member of IBWA’s executive committee and board of directors. He previously served as vice chairman.

The IBWA members approved the following slate of officers for 2017-2018:

• Lynn Wachtmann – Chairman

• Brian Grant – Vice Chairman

• Brian Hess – Treasurer

• Shayron Barnes-Selby – Immediate Past Chairwoman

The following IBWA members were elected or re-elected to the Board of Directors for a three-year term, expiring in 2020:

• Joe Bell (Aqua Filter Fresh, Inc.)

• Brian Grant (Pure Flo Water Company)

• Kari Mondt (Allied Purchasing)

• Greg Nemec (Premium Waters, Inc.)

• Dennis Rivard (Crystal Mountain Products, Inc.)

• Lou Vittorio (EarthRes Group, Inc.)

Other IBWA members who currently serve on the Board of Directors:

• Charlie Broll (Nestle Waters North America)

• Philippe Caradec (Danone Waters of America)

• Andrew Eaton, Ph. D. (Eurofins Eaton Analytical)

• Doug Hidding (Blackhawk Molding)

• Scott Hoover (Roaring Spring)

• Dan Kelly (Polymer Solutions International)

• Bryan Shinn (Shinn Spring Water Co.)

• Robert Smith (Grand Springs Distribution)

• Bill Young (Absopure Water Company)

