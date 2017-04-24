Icelandic Glacial Launches “Pure Authenticity” Ad Campaign

Culver City, California – April 24, 2017 – Icelandic Glacial™, the premium, naturally alkaline spring water from Iceland, has just launched an ad campaign developed to inspire individuals to find their personal authenticity in the face of adversity and discrimination, tying in purity of character with the purity of what you put in your body. Icelandic Glacial water is bottled directly at the source of Iceland’s Ölfus Spring, and the company is encouraging all consumers to find their own “pure authenticity.”

The campaign stars Hunter McGrady who, earlier this year, became the curviest model to appear in Sports Illustrated, Khoudia Diop, the Senegalese model who made headlines and went viral for embracing her dark complexion, Nick Wooster, the out and proud men’s fashion icon, and Broderick Hunter a male model who finds peace with being in an industry full of rejection.

The campaign includes four digital videos (linked below) as well as various OOH buys including billboards and NYC subway posters as well as print advertising.

Hunter McGrady: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJ2gmLvfbDA

Nick Wooster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TfBHqMtIMPo

Khoudia Diop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnENM7LwIrA

Broderick Hunter: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj621u0Igv0

“We are so excited to see authenticity come to life via these four unique personalities,” said Reza Mirza, CEO of Icelandic Glacial. “We hope that these stories encourage people to embrace their authentic selves. Our brand starts with authenticity at its core and this permeates everything we do as a company.”

About Icelandic Glacial™

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon-neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.