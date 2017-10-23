Icelandic Glacial Partners with Golden West Food Group

LOS ANGELES, (October 19, 2017) (PRNewswire) — Icelandic Glacial today announced a strategic alliance with Golden West Food Group Inc., set to enhance the brand reach of Bowery Cold Brew and KÖE Kombucha under the Icelandic Glacial umbrella. Icelandic Glacial will collaborate with Golden West Food Group on brand building as well as sales and distribution.

“We are on our way towards creating a Global multi-brand beverage company,” said Jon Olafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder of Icelandic Glacial. “This alliance with Golden West Food Group is the first step in that direction.”

“We are extremely excited to announce this strategic alliance with Golden West to launch KÖE Kombucha and Bowery Cold Brew,” said Icelandic Glacial CEO Reza Mirza. “We will be working closely as a team to build KOE and Bowery as category leaders and roll out the brands globally.”

As a premium natural spring water, Icelandic Glacial has made its mark on the crowded water industry thanks to its low mineral content and naturally alkaline pH level of 8.4. Bottled at Iceland’s beautiful and iconic Ölfus Spring, it is now available in over 22 countries worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with Icelandic Glacial,” said Josh Solovy, President of Golden West Food Group. “Together, we plan to build a portfolio of global brands in high growth categories. The launch of Bowery Cold Brew and KÖE Kombucha is just the beginning.”

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified carbon neutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.