Industry Juice Launching at 2017 National Restaurant Show Industry

Chicago-based Industry Juice is launching at the 2017 National Restaurant Show (NRA) with cold-pressed lime, lemon, pineapple, orange and grapefruit flavors.

“We created Industry Juice to alleviate the pain points around fresh-squeezed juice, while maintaining the qualities that are needed to serve consistent, great-tasting cocktails,” said Scott Holstein, founder of Industry Juice. “Our cold-pressed process offers bars and restaurants the freshness, quality and taste of fresh-squeezed juice without all the hassle that comes with squeezing on a daily basis.”

The quality and flavor of Industry Juice’s 100 percent pure, freshly squeezed, cold-pressed juices are unique to the industry. Bottled on-site at facilities in Michigan and California, Industry Juice places the bottles and juice under high pressure simulating 60 kilometers below sea level to preserve the enzymes that make juices taste so fresh. Industry Juice provides the additional benefit of a 30- to 45-day shelf life without the use of preservatives or damaging heat pasteurization.

“All great bars use fresh juice daily – but it’s an incredibly labor intensive process,” said Jean Tomaro, the Beverage Director of Hogsalt Hospitality. “Industry Juice solves this problem for our restaurants – making fresh juice accessible and saving the labor costs for us.”

Hogsalt Hospitality is a nationally-acclaimed restaurant group that includes Au Cheval, Bavette’s, Gilt Bar and Green Street Smoked Meats, among other restaurants. Other Industry Juice customers include Lettuce Entertain You, Four Corners Group, Virgin Hotels and Stefani Restaurant Group.

Industry Juice will be live at NRA booth #9932. Samples and information will also be available at Bar17 at NRA (booth #11141). To purchase direct or for more information, visit industryjuice.com.