Karuna Announces Three New Flavors to its Line of Superfood Drinks

After the recent success of the company’s launch of its plant-based, eco-friendly superfood beverages, St. Louis-based Karuna has launched a new trio of products to provide nourishment for the body and soul.

The company launched two infused coffee drinks, Café Turmerific and Café Vino, that fall under the brand’s new Karuna Boost line of products; and added Divine Pinkalicious, a protein and complex carb blend drink, to its existing Karuna Fuel product line.

“These three new drinks are inspired by what consumers are looking for in grab-and-go convenience,” says Angela Zeng, Karuna creator.

Following the Karuna all-natural pledge, these three beverages are plant-based, low in calories and sugar, and rich in nutrients – the drinks are a good source of fiber, iron, potassium and magnesium. With no added fillers, colors, sugar or preservative, these drinks are minimally processed in a socially-responsible manner.

Karuna Boost: Café Turmerific is a turmeric-infused coffee drink created by blending coconut cream and turmeric with flavorful coffee, without any dairy. At 110 calories for a 12 oz serving and 1.5 times more protein than natural almond milk, this is a satisfying way to reap the benefits of turmeric with a bit of caffeine. “Many people are adding turmeric to their coffee for the benefits of the spice. Research shows that turmeric is best absorbed by the body when taken with a bit of natural fatty acids, which is why we blended it with coconut cream,” says Zeng.

Karuna products launched in early 2017, with strong adoption in the St. Louis beverage market. The drinks routinely sell out on shelves at Whole Foods Market, Dierbergs, Straub’s and United Provisions. The company is ready to expand production capacity as necessary.

The company’s innovative production facility in downtown St. Louis is home to an on-site hydroponic growing machine for fresh bean sprouts, as well as juicing, cooking and bottling equipment specifically designed to reduce waste and re-use ingredients in multiple recipes.

“Innovation in food production is a growing concern, especially on the coasts,” says Zeng. “We are pleased to be a part of bringing this movement for better quality products to the Midwest.”

Karuna launched a beverage line earlier this year which included the Karuna Heal, Karuna Hydrate and Karuna Fuel products— created to help consumers choose the best beverage to meet their specific needs.

Karuna Heal combines two of nature’s hardest-working healers — the aronia berry and mung bean sprout — for an antioxidant-packed, invigorating drink.

