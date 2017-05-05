Kill Cliff Licenses DRYV Sweat Management Tech

ATLANTA, GA (May 3, 2017) – DRYV®, the patented textile technology designed for sweat management, today announced the fourth licensee of its technology with Atlanta-based Kill Cliff®. Kill Cliff, a sports nutrition company well known in functional fitness for its Recovery Drinks, is expanding its brand into performance athletic apparel. Their debut accessory item is a compression sleeve “powered by DRYV Technology” to assist athletes in quickly wiping and absorbing perspiration on hands and face that can impact performance. This agreement marks a first for DRYV Technology in the booming athletic training market, which is estimated to be worth over $4 billion.

The performance compression sleeve will make its debut on killcliff.com in May, available to anyone for purchase and worn by select Kill Cliff-sponsored athletes. Incorporating DRYV Technology into Kill Cliff’s gear will mean performance will no longer be inhibited by sweat, allowing athletes to push harder.

“Anyone who has ever chalked up before picking up a barbell or had sweat drip into their eyes in a hot gym will understand why a towel built into their gear will be of use,” said Michael Luscher, founder and CEO of DRYV Technology. “With select Kill Cliff apparel styles now ‘powered by DRYV Technology,’ we can help provide athletes with an innovative performance benefit engineered specifically for their needs.”

Kill Cliff, known for its Recovery Drinks, also produces a wide variety of athletic gear, which will be worn by athletes this summer during training and competitions. “This technology is key for anyone who sweats, works hard and doesn’t give up. Our motto is ‘Kill the Quit,’ and DRYV helps us support that mentality,” said Chris Irwin, President of Kill Cliff.

Though this is the technology’s first introduction into the fitness market, DRYV Technology has already been integrated into the basketball and eSports worlds, with licensee POINT 3, a basketball apparel brand, and KontrolFreek, a developer of innovative Performance Gaming GearTM.

About DRYV Technology

DRYV® Technology, LLC (www.dryvtechnology.com), launched in 2017, owns and licenses patented textile technology that integrates an absorbent outer layer into a moisture wicking garment – like a towel built directly into your gear. Developed for any activity where sweat inhibits performance, DRYV is available for license by apparel partners in the performance sports, culinary, medical, military and law enforcement industries.

About Kill Cliff

KILL CLIFF was created by a Navy SEAL as a healthier and tastier alternative to energy drinks, sodas, sports drinks, and other post workout beverages. The KILL CLIFF team is made up of industry professionals and military veterans dedicated to providing people with the most effective and tastiest recovery drink on the market. KILL CLIFF is proud to be an Official Partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from every KILL CLIFF can sold goes towards supporting these warriors and their families.