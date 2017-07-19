Lavit Taps National Coffee as U.S. Sales Rep

New York, NY (July, 17, 2017) –Lavit, LLC, the beverage technology company and creators of The Cooler Water Cooler ™, has appointed National Coffee for sales development and representation to help further expand Lavit’s footprint of single-serve water coolers containing Lavit’s patented better-for-you cold beverage system, used in tandem with Lavit EcoCaps™, within the US commercial market. The National Coffee team is a specialized sales organization in the office coffee service, vending, water, micro-markets, office products and hospitality industries.

“I am thrilled to have National Coffee on board representing us for US Commercial Sales,” said Gian Matteo Lo Faro, Founder of Lavit LLC. “Their expertise, experienced sales team and extensive network will greatly help our internal sales team further accelerate the adoption of Lavit’s unique water and cold beverage delivery platform by Distributors, Operators and end user customers throughout the country”.

National Coffee provides a full line of coffee and tea related products. From single serve solutions, private label and unique brands in ground or whole bean. Lavit will be the first cold single-serve water cooler/beverage system platform on the National Coffee’s product roster, adding an unmatched “breakroom” offering for its clients.

“National Coffee is excited to add Lavit to our portfolio of products. Lavit is a unique system that can provide an office with all of their cold beverage needs in one, eco-friendly offering”, said Rick Dutkiewicz, President of National Coffee. “Their commitment to providing beverage options that are better for the consumer and the environment is strongly on trend and we’re thrilled to be a part of it. Our customers who are offering Lavit to their current and potential end customers are already seeing positive business results – from increased overall revenue per client to an improved close ratio with new clients – for both their water and coffee service needs”.

About Lavit, LLC

At Lavít, we turn water into pure wonder – allowing anyone to create refreshing single-serve better-for-you cold beverages on demand from the world’s first easy-to-recycle capsules (EcoCaps™). Our revolutionary Cooler Water Cooler™ is personalizing the way people stay hydrated where they work, shop, and soon, where they live. Craft the beverage of your choice in seconds exactly as you want it – choose still or sparkling, adjust flavor intensity, even customize the carbonation level. Choose from brands you know and those you will discover and love – all with zero preservatives and just 10 calories or less per 12-ounce serving. And for every beverage made, Lavit ensures a day of safe drinking water for someone in need. www.drinklavit.com.

About National Coffee

National Coffee has been representing the finest suppliers and their products for over 30 years. Through our extensive sales network, we can offer our products and programs to any location, coast to coast in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nationalcoffee.net, or contact our corporate office at 954-775-0357.