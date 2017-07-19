Let’s Get Good! Clean Energy Drink Debuts

After a month long “Taste Tour” and multiple flavor sampling events across California, Let’s Get Good! has gathered enough feedback to move forward with their larger-scale manufacturing plans. They’ve been through a lot of experimentation and received a groundswell of participation from friends, family and their growing social media following.

After the sampling sessions, the top three flavors are Blood Orange Lime, Grapefruit Ginger and Pomegranate Acai. “We had high hopes for our Cucumber Lime and our Pineapple Ginger but these scored higher and got fantastic results” Says Maurico Del Pablo, Co-founder of Let’s Get Good!

“Mixology is all about experimentation and finding the freshest flavors that work together. I also worked on finding the best combination of vitamins, essential nutrients and functional ingredients,” stated Let’s Get Good! Chief Mixologist Jackson Patrick as he sought out the best sources for clean energy. “I wanted to utilize green tea, which adds natural caffeine and amino acids as well as Yerbe Mate – another of nature’s amazing stimulants — giving it a smooth energy kick without the jitters of coffee.”

Up until now, Jackson and the team have been making small batches to facilitate the taste testings. Jackson was introduced to the Maqui Berry in a chance meeting with Let’s Get Good! co-founder Jorge Saud. Jorge and his co-founding partners Mauricio de Pablo and Juan Carlos Ladevig from Chile were in town to meet with Jackson’s father Ross Patrick, Executive Creative Director at DDW, the highly respected design firm that helped create the award winning Let’s Get Good! Brand for South America. It turns out that the Maqui Berry, also known as the Patagonian Superfruit, is considered to be a “modern-day fountain of youth” because of the high level of antioxidants in the berries.

The other big hurdle to tackle was sugar and calories. “We were aiming for 10 grams of sugar and less than 40 calories in a 12 ounce serving. We felt like that was an acceptable area for consumers who don’t want the extra sugar in their diet” ExplainsLet’s Get Good! Co-founder Jorge Saud. He also emphasizes the functional ingredients. “Yerbe Mate and Maqui Berry are breakthroughs and are basically growing in our backyard here in Chile”.

The team at Let’s Get Good! has experience in the grocery channel in South America and is now connected with an enthusiastic tribe in the United States. It will be interesting to watch them make the transition from the kitchen and the sampling sessions to the larger retail environment.

Ross’ oldest son Hunter Patrick, a talented designer based in LA, got involved to help craft a brand vision from a lifestyle point of view. “It’s not just a product, it’s a movement. We want to take care of our health and our friends – and the planet.” Says Hunter. “Our friends are always looking for ethical products, not just ones that taste good”.

They also enlisted Hayden Miller, a recent grad from Sonoma State University who will be helping the brand measure it’s environmental impact. Hayden and the boys have a track record with beach and creek clean ups around Southern California. The team will participate in several different events to demonstrate the commitment to the environment. This will include the harvesting of Maqui Berries in Patagonia and Yerbe Mate in Argentina.

As part of the grass roots marketing efforts, the Let’s Get Good! team wanted to launch a crowdfunding site to gain awareness and give people a chance to be part of the brand. The crowd funding site is live on Indiegogo now and it has a great video that shows the boys and their tribe in action.

https://igg.me/at/letsgetgood/x

“We need help to raise enough money for our first retail placement. It’s simple, you can pledge five dollars or five hundred dollars. Any amount will help.” Says Hayden, “We believe that our product and our brand will change the world. You can be apart of the revolution.”

About the Company

Let’s Get Good! is already established in Chile and Argentina as a premium juice brand. They launched in 2015 and have had great success with their 100% Florida Orange Juice. They really stand out because their juice is the highest quality and their brand is unique – they are a different kind of juice company — being good to each other, their business partners, and the planet.

They will be launching three flavors of Organic Energy drinks into California in 2017. These will be 12-ounce slim cans, using their unique, hand-crafted and proprietary flavors. The team in California are authentic artisans who understand how to create great tasting beverages for a new generation. They look forward to meeting you and sharing their vision for making the world a better place. LET’S GET GOOD!

The Team

JACKSON PATRICK – CHIEF TASTEMAKER/MIXOLOGIST Jackson has a degree in organic farming and has been working in the wine industry – learning how to make wine. He has also studied mixology, gaining knowledge around unique taste profiles, original recipes, and clever flavor combinations. Along with surfing and music, Jackson and his family have a long history in “making cool stuff”.

HUNTER PATRICK, ROSS PATRICK – MARKETING & DESIGN Ross and Hunter Patrick are the perfect father-son duo in the design world. Ross has been in the business for 30 years, starting his career at Nike and Capitol Records. He’s worked with some of the largest beverage brands in the world, from Anheuser-Busch to Starbucks. Ross created the original LET’S GET GOOD! brand name and packaging for the South American juice company. Hunter has been designing snowboards, skateboards, and apparel for one of the hottest brands in the industry.

HAYDEN MILLER – BRAND AMBASSADOR Hayden studied human-environment relations, sustainable development, and natural resource management at Sonoma State University. As a recent graduate, Hayden will be leading our environmental impact efforts. He will be traveling to SouthAmerica and engaging with the farmers and their communities to ensure that our growing and harvesting methods are creating sustainable results for the people and the environment.

JORGE, MAURICIO AND JUAN CARLOS – SALES & DISTRIBUTION TEAM Jorge Saud, Mauricio De Pablo and Juan Carlos Ladevig have been running a successful beverage company in Santiago, Chile for the past 5 years. They have been importing juice and almond milk into Chile and Argentina. Last year they launched their own brand: LET’S GET GOOD! and have the passion and the smarts to make the brand successful here.

PIERRE GALLANT – FINANCE Pierre Gallant is a veteran financial consultant with numerous start-ups under his belt. He has successfully bought and sold over a dozen companies, creating vast wealth and lasting value for his shareholders. This expertise is at our disposal and will guide us through the many challenges faced by a start-up brand.