Mariah Fineman Appointed as President for ​iDrink Beverages

Las Vegas, NV (July 21, 2017) — ​iDrink Beverages (idrink)​ has appointed Mariah Fineman as it’s new President, effective immediately. As President, Mariah will have responsibility over of all the day to day operations of idrink reporting directly to the CEO and Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Mariah to the idrink family. She is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in positioning the idrink brand to a recognizable water company known throughout the community,” said Kyle Decker idrink’s CMO.

“The board unanimously agrees that Mariah Fineman’s leadership experience along with Mariah’s strategic thinking and proven track record to deliver results make her the appropriate person to help execute idrink’s strategic priorities and drive sustainable growth,” said Nick Pargaz idrink’s CEO. “Mariah’s background and skill set will be valuable as we capitalize on the opportunities to grow the iDrink brand. We feel fortunate to have found someone who captures idrink’s vision and culture of teamwork and places a high value on community outreach and involvement, as well as effectively meeting consumer needs. While Mariah’s talents have been geared towards the development and execution of idrink’s expansion into the local markets. We are certain that her credentials will leverage idrink’s brand to a national level in the months to come.”

“It comes with my deepest appreciation to be appointed into a leading role as President for idrink,” Fineman said. “My goal is to position the idrink label to a national standpoint under the direction of my team; branding our water as a community brand with a mission to hydrate every family in the world. As a hard working mother my priority is keeping my family energized and healthy, and that’s my priority to the community, as I deepen our relationships with community leaders who share that same vision”.

About idrink

Green One Holdings, the creators of idrink is a nutrient company that developed the world’s first multivitamin water. Specifically a nano nutrient water that is odorless and tasteless and rapidly gets into the bloodstream. It tastes like fresh crisp water that is both odorless and tasteless, using a proprietary technology called nanotechnology created by scientists who specifically formulated the nano nutrients used in their drinks. idrink nanosizes nutrients so small that they are 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell. By doing this it means that when you drink idrink the nutrients are absorbed rapidly into the body and are bioavailable to “go to work.” Everything else you ingest has to be digested into the walls of your stomach through a longer and much less efficient process (many times the acids in the walls of your stomach break down and destroy much of the vitamins or you expel the rest). idrink hydrates at the cellular level. Additionally, idrink uses an expensive all natural alkaline mix in their process to be shelf-stable for at least two years.

Green One Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV and Budweiser (Nevada Beverage) is the distributor. idrink is currently available in Nevada Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Illinois, and will be on the shelves of Los Angeles and San Diego by the end of summer 2017.

idrink is a “green company” with natural vitamins, zero taste, zero fillers, and zero GMOs.