Matt Jimenez Departs Whole Foods

Today in a letter to suppliers, Matt Jimenez, global senior category manager for grocery at Whole Foods Market, announced his departure. Jimenez’s last day will be tomorrow, and he said he will take a few weeks off before “launching his next venture.”

Previously Jimenez was the National Sales Manager at Hain Celestial and National Sales Manager at PROBAR. In total, Jimenez spent over eight years at the natural retailer.

In his email, Jimenez wrote “I truly believe that the advancement of organic food, as well as outstanding innovations in food & wellness, will come from the efforts of all of you. During my time here, I have seen fantastic ideas brought to market which have gone on to change the landscape of our entire industry. Thank you for all that you do and your influence in evolving our collective food culture.”

In a nod Whole Foods’ recent changes to its grocery management structure and buying processes, Jimenez added, “Please know that the merchant teams at [Whole Foods] are working very hard to evolve the purchasing programs.”