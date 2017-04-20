MOJO Cold Brewed Coffee Announces Price Drop and New Partnerships

Billerica, MA (April 20, 2017) – MOJO Cold Brewed Coffee, Inc. has announced a major partnership and a reduction in wholesale pricing effective immediately.

The New England-based coffee company completed construction of a brewing and bottling facility in Beverly, Massachusetts at the end of last year. It is passing on production efficiencies in the form of lower prices to its business partners.

“We’re thrilled with our success in saturating the New England area while simultaneously bringing our manufacturing processes up to speed,” said Annie Brainard, MOJO President and Founder. “Along with the scaled-up production infrastructure, we have grown our presence and our team.”

MOJO is also pleased to reveal its recent partnership with JOH, a highly esteemed regional broker with national reach. “We’re delighted to have partnered with MOJO. Their ready-to-drink coffee beverages offer a fresh, uniquely flavorful, caffeinated line to the hot space that is cold brew. We are excited to help them grow into new markets,” said Art Papazian, JOH’s EVP, Specialty Division.

MOJO doesn’t use preservatives, additives or stabilizers yet its processing method gives it up to a 70 day shelf-life without any degradation to flavor. “I attribute the success of MOJO’s single-serve and multi-serve beverages to our fresh, bold flavor, our caffeinated kick and our all-natural ‘clean’ recipes,” said Brainard. “We are excited to share our fresh, premium coffee beverages with more people as our distribution continues to expand.”

About MOJO

MOJO is a line of handcrafted coffee beverages that were inspired by the New Orleans traditions and roots of its founder, Annie Brainard. She now blends her coffee elixirs in New England, where she and her family reside. MOJO cold brewed coffee drinks are made of 100% Arabica coffee steeped in cold water overnight to create the powerful coffee concentrate that is the foundation of our flavorful and potent elixirs. According to Annie, “We hand-blend all-natural ingredients and a little magic to create a drink that is best described as ‘happy juice.’ Our coffee varieties include: Original Recipe, Unsweetened and Black Magic.”

For additional press information, please contact Annie Brainard at MOJO or visit http://mojocoffees.com/